Donna Louise Goff Love
CHILHOWIE, Va.

Donna Louise Goff Love, 81, of Spotsylvania, Va., passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Spring Arbor in Fredericksburg, Va. She was born on December 18, 1938, in Minocqua, Wisconsin.

Survivors include her husband, Warren Love; daughters, Michelle (Galo) Chaves of Spotsylvania, Va., and Tracy (Steve) Silver of Portland Ore.; grandchildren, Brianna, Galo IV, Martes Chaves and Nathan, Adam and India Silver.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the St. James Cemetery in Chilhowie. The family will receive friends 11 until 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home. Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor's mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Love Family.

