Donna Matilda Malone
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street
Bristol, TN
Donna Matilda Malone

December 2, 1940 - June 27, 2021

Donna M. Malone, age 80, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

She was a member of Adams Chapel United Methodist Church.

Along with her parents, Tom and Ottie Barker she was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Barker; sister, Joan Johnson.

Donna is survived by her husband of fifty seven and a half years, Bob Malone; daughters, Bridget Luttrell and husband, Bill and Kristen Malone; sister, Joyce Johnson and husband, Jack; brothers, Roger Barker and wife, Linda, Wayne Barker and wife, Wanda; grandsons, Jordan, Justin, Jason Luttrell; several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Grover Starnes officiating. Interment will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at East Tennessee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Caleb Clamon, Cameron Clamon, Mike Johnson, Michael Johnson, Jerry Mitchell, Terry Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gerald Mitchell, Gary Winegar, Jordan, Justin and Jason Luttrell. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Adams Chapel United Methodist Church, 486 Adams Chapel Road, Blountville, TN 37617

Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com

Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mrs. Malone

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street, Bristol, TN
Jun
29
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street, Bristol, TN
Jun
30
Interment
10:00a.m.
East Tennessee Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Akard Funeral Home
Bridget, I´m so sorry to hear about the loss of your mom. Praying for you and your family.
Bridgette Malone-Daniel
June 28, 2021
