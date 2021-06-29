Donna Matilda Malone
December 2, 1940 - June 27, 2021
Donna M. Malone, age 80, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Grover Starnes officiating. Interment will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at East Tennessee Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Caleb Clamon, Cameron Clamon, Mike Johnson, Michael Johnson, Jerry Mitchell, Terry Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald Mitchell, Gary Winegar, Jordan, Justin and Jason Luttrell. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Adams Chapel United Methodist Church, 486 Adams Chapel Road, Blountville, TN 37617. Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com
Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mrs. Malone.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 29, 2021.