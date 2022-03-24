Dora Webb
April, 4, 1930 - March 21, 2022
Dora Rutherford Webb, 91, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the Ballad Hospice House. She was born in Bristol, Tenn. and was a daughter of the late Doyle and Victoria Bowman Rutherford.
In addition to her parents, Dora was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Webb, and her brothers, Kelcy and Kenneth Rutherford.
Dora was an active member of Central Presbyterian Church, Bristol, Va., where she assisted with the financial matters of the church and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. The family would like to thank Dora's church family whom she loved very much, especially thanks to JoAnn and Betty Jo. She worked in finance for over 40 years having served as Vice President of First Federal Savings and Loan. Dora enjoyed traveling, and working in arts and crafts, as she was especially talented with water colors. She was also a talented seamstress.
Those left to cherish memories of Dora include her sister, Mildred Rutherford, special nieces and caregivers: Donna Turner, and Doris Hall; several other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. at Central Presbyterian Church, 301 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, Va. with the Reverend Ann Aichinger officiating. A celebration of Dora's life will be held at 2 p.m. at the church. A committal service will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Ballad Hospice House for all of your love and support and to Oakmont at Gordon Park Assisted Living facility.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to Central Presbyterian Church, 301 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, VA 24201.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com
. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Webb family during this difficult time.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 24, 2022.