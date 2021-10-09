Dorce White
June 9, 1931 - October 6, 2021
Dorce Lee White, age 90, of Swords Creek, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in a Bristol, Tenn. hospital.
He was born to the late Herman John White and Lola Mae Dye White. At the age of 19, he joined and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1950-1954. He was a member of the Casey-Shortt VFW Post #9640 and the American Legion Post #0208. He worked as a butcher for Warner's Frozen Foods, Piggly Wiggly, Rex's Food Center, and Save-A-Lot until his retirement.
He loved his wife and his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Bonnie Louise White; one sister, Phyllis Ann White Vandyke; one brother, Bobby J. White; and two sisters-in-law, Virginia Annette White and Alicia White.
Those left to cherish his memory include daughter, Deborah Lee White Hayes and husband, Larry of Swords Creek, Va.; grandsons, Nathan Hayes and wife, Danielle; and Matthew Lee Hayes and wife, Lisa; great-granddaughter, Halle Brook Hayes; brothers, James Tolbert White and wife, Jean of Abingdon, Va., Perry L. White of Swords Creek, Va., Roger White of Roanoke, Va.; sister-in-law, Mildred White; brother-in-law, Thomas Vandyke.
Several nieces and nephews also survive along with a host of family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
; 2840 Electric Rd; Suite 106A; Roanoke, VA 24018.
Graveside services will be private.
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home
1401 2nd Street, Richlands, Virginia 24641
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 9, 2021.