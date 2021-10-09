Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorce White
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hurst Scott Funeral Home
1401 2nd Street
Richlands, VA
Dorce White

June 9, 1931 - October 6, 2021

Dorce Lee White, age 90, of Swords Creek, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in a Bristol, Tenn. hospital.

He was born to the late Herman John White and Lola Mae Dye White. At the age of 19, he joined and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1950-1954. He was a member of the Casey-Shortt VFW Post #9640 and the American Legion Post #0208. He worked as a butcher for Warner's Frozen Foods, Piggly Wiggly, Rex's Food Center, and Save-A-Lot until his retirement.

He loved his wife and his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Bonnie Louise White; one sister, Phyllis Ann White Vandyke; one brother, Bobby J. White; and two sisters-in-law, Virginia Annette White and Alicia White.

Those left to cherish his memory include daughter, Deborah Lee White Hayes and husband, Larry of Swords Creek, Va.; grandsons, Nathan Hayes and wife, Danielle; and Matthew Lee Hayes and wife, Lisa; great-granddaughter, Halle Brook Hayes; brothers, James Tolbert White and wife, Jean of Abingdon, Va., Perry L. White of Swords Creek, Va., Roger White of Roanoke, Va.; sister-in-law, Mildred White; brother-in-law, Thomas Vandyke.

Several nieces and nephews also survive along with a host of family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society; 2840 Electric Rd; Suite 106A; Roanoke, VA 24018.

Graveside services will be private.

Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com

Hurst-Scott Funeral Home

1401 2nd Street, Richlands, Virginia 24641
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hurst Scott Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hurst Scott Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please find comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results