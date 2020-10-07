Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Doreen "Doe" Tester
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Doreen "Doe" Tester

October 24, 1930 - September 20, 2020

Doreen "Doe" Tester , 89, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020, while residing at Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Johnson City, Tenn.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, Bristol, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Steele Creek Park, 4 Little Lane, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com.

Mrs. Tester and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services

417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201
Funeral services provided by:
Blevins Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.