Doris Ann (Blankenship) Alley, age 84, passed away peacefully at the Clinch Valley Medical Center on December 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Doris Ann was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and grandmother whose ageless beauty, sharp wit, sense of humor and delightful laugh, and flair for fashion and all things colorful and modern will forever be remembered by those she touched and loved. Some of Doris Ann's final thoughts for her family were to be kind to one another, love one another, and help each other—her and Homer's abiding philosophy of life and family.
Doris Ann was born at Richlands, Virginia, the daughter of the late Noah Blankenship and Roxie Dye Blankenship Silcox. She attended Richlands High School and worked in the flower industry for many years as a floral designer, arranging flowers she loved for all the special occasions of others and her own. She was the center of her immediate and extended family and friends, generously and gently organizing and cooking extravagant meals—both traditional and new-fangled--for all of the family holidays, birthdays, Sunday dinners and cookouts, and back-to-school weiner roasts.
Doris Ann was preceded in death by her kind and devoted husband, Homer S. Alley; her youngest daughter, Keitha Yates; her parents, Roxie Blankenship Silcox and Noah Blankenship; her brother, Ralph Blankenship; her sister, Pauline Miller; and her special niece, Carolyn Lester.
Those who will forever treasure her memory include her daughters, Karen G. Brown and husband, Gene, of Cedar Bluff, Va., Dr. Teresa Alley Yearout of North Tazewell, Va., and Rhonda Earls and partner, Thomas Tate of Wytheville, Va.; son, Michael Alley and wife, Kathy, of Cedar Bluff, Va. and son-in-law, Mickey Yates, of Cedar Bluff, Va. Doris Ann was the cool, fashionable confidante and grandmother to Amanda Brown Lane, Adam Brown, Craig Earls, Amber Earls, Rachel Alley Hairston, Hannah Alley, Matthew Yates, and Halee Yates Horn and great-grandchildren, Lauren, C. J., Crew, Gannon, BreAnna, and Ellie, several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Special thanks to professional, nursing, respiratory care, physical therapy, and emergency and critical care units that helped Doris more recently and throughout many years of being a patient at Clinch Valley Medical Center. Dr. Muhammad Javed's unwavering care and concern over the years was greatly appreciated. Thanks to Richlands Home Care for their attention to Doris Ann's at-home care.
The family received friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Danny Houchins officiating. Entombment followed at Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers were family and friends.
As a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Commonwealth of Virginia Mandate, only 25 people were allowed at one time in the funeral home. Facial coverings and social distancing were required at all times.
