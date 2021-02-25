Doris Helbert Grizzle Dunn
June 20, 1939 - February 23, 2021
Doris Helbert Grizzle Dunn, age 81, of Bristol, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at The Rehab & Memory Care at Bristol.
She was the daughter of the late Charlie B. and Bertha Jones Helbert. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Cecil Wayne Grizzle and Richard Wayne Dunn; daughter, Robin Dunn-Frye; sister, Helen Diane Helbert; brother, Charlie Thomas "Tom" Helbert; a special sister-in-law, Daisy F. Helbert; a special brother-in-law, the Rev. Walter L. Statzer; and twin nieces, Dana Larie and Donna Marie Helbert.
Doris accepted Christ at a very young age and was a member of the Shiloh FWB Church. She had a beautiful soprano voice and loved to sing. Doris sang in the Shiloh Church Choir and sang several years with The Harmony Girls and The Gospel Melodies. She also assisted in Shiloh Church Outreach Program at Stant Hall for many years. Doris wrote several Gospel songs. Three of her songs "Amazing Grace Brought Us In," "I'd Never Miss Heaven For The World" and "Sail On" have been sung by many Gospel singers and several of her songs were recorded by Diane & Mildred's Gospel Music Arts as well as other Gospel Music Artists. Her song "Sail On" was recorded by Doyle Lawson and Quick Silver and the Kingsman Quartet. She loved her Lord and was faithful in her church attendance. Doris loved to sew, was an avid cook and worked with Pampered Chef for some time. She also worked as Secretary for Virginia Tech in Abingdon and at the Virginia Tech Research Station in Glade Spring, Virginia before retiring.
Survivors include her son, David Wayne Grizzle and his wife, Tammie, of Bristol, Tenn.; daughter, Leigh Anne Dunn of Bristol, Va.; brother, William Garland Helbert and his wife, Ann, of Meridianville, Ala.; sister, Mildred Helbert Statzer of Bristol, Va.; five grandchildren, Nolan Sproles of Bristol, Va., Dustin Grizzle and his wife, Amanda, of Boston, Mass., Camille Grizzle of Bristol, Tenn., Adam Barton of Murrayville, Ga., and Samantha Cutshall and husband, Matthew of Meadowview, Va.; great-grandson, Jackson Grizzle of Boston, Mass., several nieces, nephews and cousins.
We really appreciate Macie Frazier for helping us to see Doris on Zoom meetings and for everyone who assisted in her well-being at The Rehab and Memory Care at Bristol and a special thanks to Tawnya Singleton for her special care and assistance. We also thank Doris' friends and Church family for their love, thoughts and prayers, In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Shiloh FWB Church, 21503 Benhams Rd., Bristol, VA 24202.
Due to Covid-19, there will be only a private family service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfunerahome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
