Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doris Helbert Grizzle Dunn
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Doris Helbert Grizzle Dunn

June 20, 1939 - February 23, 2021

Doris Helbert Grizzle Dunn, age 81, of Bristol, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at The Rehab & Memory Care at Bristol.

She was the daughter of the late Charlie B. and Bertha Jones Helbert. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Cecil Wayne Grizzle and Richard Wayne Dunn; daughter, Robin Dunn-Frye; sister, Helen Diane Helbert; brother, Charlie Thomas "Tom" Helbert; a special sister-in-law, Daisy F. Helbert; a special brother-in-law, the Rev. Walter L. Statzer; and twin nieces, Dana Larie and Donna Marie Helbert.

Doris accepted Christ at a very young age and was a member of the Shiloh FWB Church. She had a beautiful soprano voice and loved to sing. Doris sang in the Shiloh Church Choir and sang several years with The Harmony Girls and The Gospel Melodies. She also assisted in Shiloh Church Outreach Program at Stant Hall for many years. Doris wrote several Gospel songs. Three of her songs "Amazing Grace Brought Us In," "I'd Never Miss Heaven For The World" and "Sail On" have been sung by many Gospel singers and several of her songs were recorded by Diane & Mildred's Gospel Music Arts as well as other Gospel Music Artists. Her song "Sail On" was recorded by Doyle Lawson and Quick Silver and the Kingsman Quartet. She loved her Lord and was faithful in her church attendance. Doris loved to sew, was an avid cook and worked with Pampered Chef for some time. She also worked as Secretary for Virginia Tech in Abingdon and at the Virginia Tech Research Station in Glade Spring, Virginia before retiring.

Survivors include her son, David Wayne Grizzle and his wife, Tammie, of Bristol, Tenn.; daughter, Leigh Anne Dunn of Bristol, Va.; brother, William Garland Helbert and his wife, Ann, of Meridianville, Ala.; sister, Mildred Helbert Statzer of Bristol, Va.; five grandchildren, Nolan Sproles of Bristol, Va., Dustin Grizzle and his wife, Amanda, of Boston, Mass., Camille Grizzle of Bristol, Tenn., Adam Barton of Murrayville, Ga., and Samantha Cutshall and husband, Matthew of Meadowview, Va.; great-grandson, Jackson Grizzle of Boston, Mass., several nieces, nephews and cousins.

We really appreciate Macie Frazier for helping us to see Doris on Zoom meetings and for everyone who assisted in her well-being at The Rehab and Memory Care at Bristol and a special thanks to Tawnya Singleton for her special care and assistance. We also thank Doris' friends and Church family for their love, thoughts and prayers, In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Shiloh FWB Church, 21503 Benhams Rd., Bristol, VA 24202.

Due to Covid-19, there will be only a private family service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfunerahome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I´m so sorry to hear of the passing of my dear friend. We had so many fun times together over the years. I will forever remember her for making my wedding dress and bridesmaid dresses when I married Rick. I know she, wayne and Rick are having a great time together in heaven. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Sheila Vance Childress
March 3, 2021
I was amazed that Mrs Doris had written the songs I've heard for years. I've sang at Shiloh several times. What a privilege to be part of a service this great lady was in. Now she can rest from her labor. Prayers for the family and God bless.
Michael Mullins
February 26, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mrs. Doris' passing. I will be praying for all this family. I have many memories from Shiloh. Mrs Doris was my Sunday school teacher when I was a young boy. Family , you can have Joy in your sorrow because of the Hope we have in Jesus our Saviour. We will see her and our loved ones in Heaven one day.
Jay Chesnutt
February 25, 2021
A really sweet lady who showed kindness to me and all those she came in contact.
Larry Bays
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results