Doris Ferguson Stanley
August 5, 1942 - November 6, 2020
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
Doris Ferguson Stanley, age 78, entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Doris was a loving mother, grandmother, and devoted companion as well as a faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Bill" Stanley; son, Jerry Stanley; and parents, Stafford and LouEtta Snead Ferguson.
She leaves behind her dear companion, William "Buddy" Norris of Meadowview; her children, Harold (Kathy) Stanley of Abingdon, Va., Teresa Moore of Meadowview, Va., and Claudia "Candy" Stanley of Gray, Tenn.; grandchildren, Matthew Stanley of Ocala, Fla., Adam (Trish) Poston of Jacksonville Ark., Jarrod (BrynnaRae) Poston of Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Kelley (John) White of Bristol, Tenn., and Clint Waddell of Meadowview, Va.; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Myranda, Alex, Gabe, Lucas and Bennett; siblings, Jean Collins of Thomasville, N.C., Buddy Ferguson of Jonesborough, Tenn., Cookie Sikes of High Point, N.C., and Denton Ferguson of Gray Tenn.
Visitation will be held from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will follow at 5 p.m. with Pastor Chad Johnson officiating. Graveside committal services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va. Pallbearers will be Adam Poston, John White, Ryan Moore, Kevin Sikes, Doug Bond and Mike Norris. Honorary pallbearers will be Elmer Stanley and Larry Stanley. Face masks are required and social distancing practices are to be observed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Support Group, c/o District III Governmental Cooperative, 4453 Lee Hwy., Marion, VA 24354, in Mrs. Stanley's name. Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
.
The family of Doris Ferguson Stanley is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Farris Funeral Home
Abingdon, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 7, 2020.