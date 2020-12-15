Menu
Doris Sturgill Hayes
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Doris Sturgill Hayes

June 17, 1926 - Dec. 13, 2020

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Doris Sturgill Hayes, age 94, was granted her homegoing at Valley Healthcare Center in Chilhowie, Va., on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

She was born in Elkhorn, W.Va., on June 17, 1926, to the late William and Oda Pennington Sturgill whom she cared for up until their passing. Doris was a member of Grosses Creek Baptist Church where she loved to sing in the church choir. She enjoyed the Chilhowie Senior Citizens and traveling extensively over the years. She especially loved Chincoteague Island like it was her own home. She loved her family dearly and would help anyone that was in need. She enjoyed gospel music and preaching. Doris had made numerous friends all over the United States and had many visitors while traveling.

She was also preceded in death by the father of her children, Clyde Hayes; grandson, Lee Davenport; brothers, Harlen and Bradley Sturgill; brothers-in-law, David Shupe and Jimmy Witty.

Doris is survived by her daughters, Sandra Davenport (Harvey) and Vickie Baughman (Michael); grandchildren, JoAnna Wise (Michael), Heather Lloyd (Brad); great-grandchildren, Ian and Bea Davenport, Mikayla Belcher, Bailey Wise, and Madison Bowery; sister, Maxine Shupe; brothers, Archie Sturgill (Nancy) and Cecil Sturgill (Patsy); sisters-in-law, Clemmie Sturgill and June Sturgill; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sandra would like to express her special thanks to the staff at Valley Healthcare Center for the care and love given to mother.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Grosses Creek Church Cemetery with Pastor George Jessee and Pastor Dennis Eller officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Wise, Bailey Wise, Eddie Hayes, and Danny Hollyfield. Those attending are asked to please social distance and wear a mask. Instead of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in honor of Doris to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Hayes Family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Grosses Creek Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Sandy and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family.
Deborah Cregger Carter
December 16, 2020
Sandy, so sorry to hear of your Mother passing. I pray God will wrap his arms around you during this sad time and comfort you. Doris was a very sweet person and was always so jolly when she and Maxine visited my Mother.
Marvin & Louise Leslie
Acquaintance
December 15, 2020
Sandy, so very sorry for your loss...prayers for you and your family
Patricia Ward
December 15, 2020
Aunt Doris - I'll never forget all those times spent around grandma's kitchen table, playing UNO and Rummy and Aggravation! I'll miss you!
Deanna Sturgill
Family
December 15, 2020
Sandy, I am so sorry to learn of the passing of your precious mother. My thoughts and prayers for you, Harvey and the rest of the family as you grieve her loss.
Jeanne Martin Haulsee
December 15, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. She was a sweet loving lady. I’m Honored to know her and spend a little time with her.
Brenda Bowery
December 14, 2020
Oh, so sorry to read this...Doris was a lady we loved... Mom (Ruth Martin) thought there was no one like Doris...special, special lady....all of the family are in our thoughts and prayers...Dixie
Roger & Dixie Seymour
Friend
December 14, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear about your loss. Praying for you during this time.
Kathy Wright
Friend
December 14, 2020
Sandy so sorry to hear of your mother passing we know where she is at and will get to see her again some day. Tom and Sue Gentry.
Tommy Gentry
Friend
December 14, 2020
Sandra, Vickie & grandchildren, we have had the enjoyment of knowing Doris for so many years. Carl's cousins are always special to him. Doris was a fun person & enjoyed everyone she met. She is someone to always remember being happy & loving her family. So thankful you have wonderful memories. Our love & prayers to all of you.
Carl & Alma Jean Pennington
Family
December 14, 2020
We have known Ms. Doris since we were first married (50 years). She was a special person. She was always happy, joking, and laughing anytime we saw her. We will surely miss you, Ms. Doris.
Dean and Connie Adams
Friend
December 14, 2020
With sympathy, teresa,R.N.,ret., & mike..
teresa snavely
December 14, 2020
Sandi, so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mike and Linda Keene & Larry and Lisa Heath
December 14, 2020
Sandi...I am saddened to learn of Doris' death! What a lively, lovable soul she was! I sure enjoyed the times I was able to talk with her - she was a treat to be around! Thoughts and prayers for you and the family, during these next days and weeks of adjustment without her!
Linda and Tom Freeman
Friend
December 14, 2020
Sandi, we are so sorry for your loss, she was a wonderful Lady, and I know you will miss her =Love and Prayers to you all
Jackie & Anna Lee French
Friend
December 14, 2020
My sympathy and prayers!
Helen Heffinger
December 14, 2020
