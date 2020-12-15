Doris Sturgill Hayes
June 17, 1926 - Dec. 13, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Doris Sturgill Hayes, age 94, was granted her homegoing at Valley Healthcare Center in Chilhowie, Va., on Sunday, December 13, 2020.
She was born in Elkhorn, W.Va., on June 17, 1926, to the late William and Oda Pennington Sturgill whom she cared for up until their passing. Doris was a member of Grosses Creek Baptist Church where she loved to sing in the church choir. She enjoyed the Chilhowie Senior Citizens and traveling extensively over the years. She especially loved Chincoteague Island like it was her own home. She loved her family dearly and would help anyone that was in need. She enjoyed gospel music and preaching. Doris had made numerous friends all over the United States and had many visitors while traveling.
She was also preceded in death by the father of her children, Clyde Hayes; grandson, Lee Davenport; brothers, Harlen and Bradley Sturgill; brothers-in-law, David Shupe and Jimmy Witty.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Sandra Davenport (Harvey) and Vickie Baughman (Michael); grandchildren, JoAnna Wise (Michael), Heather Lloyd (Brad); great-grandchildren, Ian and Bea Davenport, Mikayla Belcher, Bailey Wise, and Madison Bowery; sister, Maxine Shupe; brothers, Archie Sturgill (Nancy) and Cecil Sturgill (Patsy); sisters-in-law, Clemmie Sturgill and June Sturgill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sandra would like to express her special thanks to the staff at Valley Healthcare Center for the care and love given to mother.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Grosses Creek Church Cemetery with Pastor George Jessee and Pastor Dennis Eller officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Wise, Bailey Wise, Eddie Hayes, and Danny Hollyfield. Those attending are asked to please social distance and wear a mask. Instead of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in honor of Doris to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Hayes Family.
