Doris Louise Powers
ST. PAUL, Va.
Doris Powers, 91, was called home by her Heavenly Father on March 17, 2022, while at her home in St. Paul, Virginia.
She was born in Wise County, Virginia, daughter of the late Joseph Leonard and Margaret Naomi Williams Hughes. She was preceded in death by her husband, son, and seven brothers and sisters. She attended the House of the Lord Church in Castlewood, Virginia.
She faced many adversities in her 91 years but overcame each one with the determination, strength, and fierce spirit that we all knew and loved. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who loved her family beyond measure.
She is survived by her daughter, Nina Powers of St. Paul, Virginia; two granddaughters, Ann Powers and Tonya Buffalow and husband, Brad, both of St. Paul, Virginia; great-grandson, Easton Buffalow of St. Paul, Virginia, daughter-in-law, Faye Powers of St. Paul, Virginia; one sister, Phyllis Edwards of St. Paul, Virginia; three brothers, Robert Hughes of St. Paul, Virginia, Pete Hughes and Gerald Hughes, both of Aurora Illinois; a special niece, Ashley Hall; and special friend, Mary Taylor.
Funeral services for Doris Louise Powers will be conducted at 7 p.m., Monday, March 21, 2022, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with Dennis Yeary and Shawn Dupuie officiating. Committal services and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Calvin Grizzle, Tim Wright, Brad Buffalow, Buford Stidham, Matthew Stidham, and Jason Bentley. Honorary Pallbearer will be Easton Buffalow.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, March 21, 2022, at Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests those attending the Visitation and services to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Online condolences may be sent to the Powers family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. The funeral service will be available for viewing on our website, following the service. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 20, 2022.