Dorothy Louise Pendergrass Arnold
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Dorothy Louise Pendergrass Arnold

July 9 1938 - December 6, 2021

Dorothy L. Pendergrass Arnold, age 83, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on December 6, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Sullivan County, Tenn., a daughter to the late Albert and Ruth Gobble Pendergrass.

Dorothy was a retired beautician and a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Clyde Arnold; son, Gregory Scott Arnold; brother, Albert Watson Pendergrass; and special friend and companion, Bob Brooks.

Survivors include daughter, Teresa Arnold Shotz and husband, Rob; grandchildren, Nicole Shotz and Shannon Shotz; siblings, Shirley Cross, Elsie Smith, Stella Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers include Dan Brooks, Mike Brooks, Robert Brooks, Travis Pendergrass, Jeff Cross and Ronnie Johnson. The visitation for friends and family will be held after the interment at the Arnold home. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: CQ5FAP

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dot Arnold had such a huge impact on my life. I was fortunate to be able to be so close to the Arnold household for such a long time and became a much better person as a result. Great family and Dot was one beautiful lady. Teresa and family, may God hold you extra close through the holidays. Much Love from the Mullins Family
Roy, Chrissy, Carol Ann and Kirstin Mullins
Friend
December 17, 2021
Sending prayers and much love to you and the family! She was such a beautiful person inside and out! We loved her dearly! She will be truly missed!
Angelia Dean
Friend
December 13, 2021
Dot was always a good friend as well as a hairdresser. She was always good to me too. Condolences to family and friends
Sandra Rieck
December 12, 2021
Teresa I am so sorry to hear of your mother's passing.She was a wonderful person. Please accept mine and my family's thoughts and prayers
Sally Keirstead Bassett
Family
December 12, 2021
