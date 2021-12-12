Dot Arnold had such a huge impact on my life. I was fortunate to be able to be so close to the Arnold household for such a long time and became a much better person as a result. Great family and Dot was one beautiful lady. Teresa and family, may God hold you extra close through the holidays. Much Love from the Mullins Family

Roy, Chrissy, Carol Ann and Kirstin Mullins Friend December 17, 2021