Dorothy Louise Pendergrass Arnold
July 9 1938 - December 6, 2021
Dorothy L. Pendergrass Arnold, age 83, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on December 6, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Sullivan County, Tenn., a daughter to the late Albert and Ruth Gobble Pendergrass.
Dorothy was a retired beautician and a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Clyde Arnold; son, Gregory Scott Arnold; brother, Albert Watson Pendergrass; and special friend and companion, Bob Brooks.
Survivors include daughter, Teresa Arnold Shotz and husband, Rob; grandchildren, Nicole Shotz and Shannon Shotz; siblings, Shirley Cross, Elsie Smith, Stella Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers include Dan Brooks, Mike Brooks, Robert Brooks, Travis Pendergrass, Jeff Cross and Ronnie Johnson. The visitation for friends and family will be held after the interment at the Arnold home. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
