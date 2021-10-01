Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Virginia Berry Cowan
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Dorothy Virginia Berry Cowan

August 10, 1925 - September 29, 2021

ABINGDON, Va.

Dorothy Virginia Berry Cowan, 96, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

She was born on August 10, 1925, to the late Campbell and Ollie Fuller Berry. Raised in the Watauga community on the Berry farm she was the youngest and last survivor of eleven children. She was a gifted artisan and loved bluegrass music. She was of the Methodist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband C.C. Cowan; her great-grandson, Koby Clark Souther; her daughter-in-law, Trish McCrady; her brothers, Nelson, Malcolm, Frank, Ed, Tom, Lewis, and Dave; and sisters, Irene, Ruth, and Myrtle.

She is survived by her children, Patti Clark (Harvey), Jack McCrady (Connie) and Charlie McCrady; grandchildren, Kimberly Souther, Karen Baker, Harvey Clark Jr., Kris McCrady, and Valerie McCrady; great-grandchildren, Kyle and Kamie Souther, Cadence and Declan Baker; many nieces and nephews including special nieces Carmen Blevins and Vickie Wise, and many close friends.

The family would like to thank NHC and Caris for their loving care to our mother in her last days.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Harley Farmer officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m.

Family visitation after service in their respected homes

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Cowan.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Graveside service
1:45p.m.
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frost Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Dot would come to hear the music and share in the fun, at the Senior Center Jams, and then at Heartwood. She'd always sing along, share her stories, her jokes and keep us laughing. We love you, Dot, and you'll always be with us!
Trish Chaney
Friend
October 3, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Dot. She was a special person to me. I know Patty you will miss her dearly! I am thinking of your family! God bless!
Shirley Barker
Friend
October 2, 2021
I will miss Dot so much. I always enjoyed being with her when we went out to listen to music and she always made sure Mom was right beside her having a good time! We love you Dot.
Lygia Stallard
Friend
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results