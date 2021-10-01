Dorothy Virginia Berry Cowan
August 10, 1925 - September 29, 2021
ABINGDON, Va.
Dorothy Virginia Berry Cowan, 96, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
She was born on August 10, 1925, to the late Campbell and Ollie Fuller Berry. Raised in the Watauga community on the Berry farm she was the youngest and last survivor of eleven children. She was a gifted artisan and loved bluegrass music. She was of the Methodist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband C.C. Cowan; her great-grandson, Koby Clark Souther; her daughter-in-law, Trish McCrady; her brothers, Nelson, Malcolm, Frank, Ed, Tom, Lewis, and Dave; and sisters, Irene, Ruth, and Myrtle.
She is survived by her children, Patti Clark (Harvey), Jack McCrady (Connie) and Charlie McCrady; grandchildren, Kimberly Souther, Karen Baker, Harvey Clark Jr., Kris McCrady, and Valerie McCrady; great-grandchildren, Kyle and Kamie Souther, Cadence and Declan Baker; many nieces and nephews including special nieces Carmen Blevins and Vickie Wise, and many close friends.
The family would like to thank NHC and Caris for their loving care to our mother in her last days.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Harley Farmer officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m.
Family visitation after service in their respected homes
