Dorothy Davenport
February 8, 1932 - September 28, 2020
Dorothy Davenport, age 88, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Springfield, Mass., to Daniel Benedict Lee and Alice Sharrow Lee. She married Kenneth Davenport in 1952 and moved to Bristol in 1954. Dorothy retired from Bristol Tennessee City School System as a teacher's aide and was a member of Windsor Avenue Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Tenn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Davenport. She is survived by her four children, daughter, Donna Frazier and husband, Ken, of Lakeland, Tenn.; son, Dennis Davenport and wife, Ann, of Bristol, Va.; daughter, Kenetha Davenport of Bristol, Tenn.; son, Keith Davenport of Bristol, Tenn.; grandchildren, Amanda Broglio and husband, David, of Danville, Calif., Andrew Davenport of Bristol, Tenn., and Kendal Booker and husband, Richard, of Canton, Ga.; as well as several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Per Dorothy's wishes, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
, or to the Bristol Humane Society, 16222 Lee Highway, Bristol, VA 24202.
The family would like to thank the Ballad and Hospice nurses on 2 West at Bristol Regional Medical Center for their care and support.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Davenport and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 18, 2020.