Dorothy JoAnn Frazier
April 23, 1946 - December 31, 2021
Dorothy JoAnn Frazier, age 75, of Blountville, Tenn. went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021 surrounded by loved ones at her residence. She was born on April 23, 1946 in Sullivan County, Tenn., a daughter of the late Fred and Juanita Willen Cross. She was a retired LPN nurse from Johnson City Medical Center. JoAnn attended Riverview Baptist Church and First Baptist Church, both of Bluff City, Tenn. She sang in a quartet with her husband Ronnie Frazier and Patsy Mink throughout churches in the Tri-Cities area. JoAnn always loved going to church and was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her son, Steven W. Frazier; sisters, Louise Crumley and Mabel Carr; brothers, John H. Cross, Paul Cross, Billy W. Cross, and several nieces and nephews. JoAnn is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Ronnie M. Frazier; son, R. Scott Frazier and wife Christina; daughter-in-law, Sandy Frazier; grandchildren, Jonathan Frazier and wife, Ashley, Victoria Frazier, Emalie Eads, Ethan Eads and wife, Jessica, Brandon Frazier and fiancé, Keesha Starnes, Stavana Frazier, and Dante Frazier and fiancé, Serena Feathers; great grandchildren, Aleina Frazier, Madison Doss, Rylie Doss, Isaac Eads, Liam Frazier, Logan Dalton, and Austin Dalton; sister, Shirley Jennings; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Weaver Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. with Pastor Johnny Mink officiating. The family will receive friend from 5 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. A committal service and interment will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. The family will serve as pallbearers.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 2, 2022.