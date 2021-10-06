Dorothy McIntyre Greer
May 5, 1947 - October 5, 2021
MARION, Va.
Dorothy McIntyre Greer, age 74, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va.
Dorothy was born in Smyth County, to the late Emory and Ruby Suit McIntyre. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by siblings, Franklin McIntyre, Clarence McIntyre, Lloyd McIntyre, Ruby McIntyre, and infant Pearl McIntyre, and a great-grandson, Michael Hawkins.
Dorothy was a dedicated wife and mother that put Christ and her family at the top of her list. She enjoyed taking care and raising her family throughout the years. Her love for helping extended beyond her family and into her community. She worked many years in childcare at the Marion Church of God, and lastly working at the Marion Baptist Church Childcare. Dorothy loved her Lord and was a faithful member of Russell's Chapel in Marion. She exemplified a strong Christian woman to her family and loved her church family, especially her Pastor, Herman Cress.
She is survived by her loving husband of almost 54 years Charles Greer; her four children, Lesa Burkett and husband, Steve, Kimberly Fry and husband, Eddie, Alan Greer and wife, Amanda, and Chad Greer and wife, Debra; brothers, Kenneth McIntyre and wife, Nita and Bobby Joe McIntyre; sister, Betty Stovall; grandchildren, Jason, Kelsey, Brooklynn, Bree, Cody, Ashley, Brianna, Tanner, Ellie, Shane, Gage, Dakota, Colton, Timothy, Katie, Bryan, and Chasity; great-grandchildren, Jason, Carter, Lucas, Macey, and Madilynn; along with several nieces, nephews; special friends, Mary and Jim Bo Osborne; and her Russell's Chapel Church Family.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Russell's Chapel Church with Pastor Herman Cress officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday at the church. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Thomas Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the church at 10:15 a.m. for the procession to the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradlesyfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Greer family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 6, 2021.