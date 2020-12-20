Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Coe "Dot" Haga
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Dorothy "Dot" Coe Haga

October 5, 1931 - December 17, 2020

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Dorothy "Dot" Lee Coe Haga ended her earthly time on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband J.B. Haga; infant daughter, Paula; her parents, George and Bessie Roberts Coe of Broadford, Va.; brothers (infant) Joe Elmer Coe, Billy Eugene Coe, George Coe Jr., all of Broadford, Va., and Clarence (Peewee) Coe of Saltville, Va.

Dot is survived by her children, Michael Eugene Haga of Piney Flats, Tennessee, Sheila Haga Manuel Ball of Chilhowie, Virginia; grandchildren, Jerod Haga and wife, Cathy, Shauna Haga, Cody Wyatt and Christopher Henderson, who she and JB raised; great-grandchildren, Caty Beth Haga, Alyssa Henderson and Christopher Antrip; one brother, John (JR) Coe and wife, Candy, of Broadford, Virginia; two sisters, Mary Evelyn Coe Barr and Phyllis Ann Coe Gillespie and husband, Bill, both of Chilhowie, Virginia; many nieces and nephews who cherish her memory; several sisters-in-law, Izetta Williams, Renie Haga, Mary Alice Williams and Louvina Plummer.

Dot lived all her married life in Chilhowie, Virginia, where she and JB raised two children, Michael and Shelia. Following the death of her husband, JB, she moved to Piney Flats, Tennessee, to make her home with her son Michael. She was a homemaker, a friend to all who knew her and a great cook, her special dish of Oatmeal Cake was always a favorite at family gatherings.

Funeral services will be held at Bradley Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, Virginia, on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. with interment at Riverside Cemetery, Chilhowie, Virginia, following the service. Pastor Frank Branson of Chilhowie Christian Church and Pastor Charles Williams will be preaching the funeral service, with immediate family visitation only scheduled for one hour before the service with masks and social distancing required.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Haga Family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA
Dec
21
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Carl & Alma Jean Pennington
December 24, 2020
My aunt was a great woman I loved her so much like my dad it was a good life in Broadford on Sunday when we all had a nice lunch rest in piece Dot from Wayne Coe
December 21, 2020
Mike and Shelia. I am so sorry to hear of Dot’s passing. I always thought a lot of her and JB. They were great neighbors. My thoughts and prayers are with you in the days ahead. May you cherish your memories forever. Love Ruth Ann
Ruth Ann Joines
Friend
December 20, 2020
Prayers for you all. She was a very special lady!! Shelia and Mike, I pray God gives you comfort with His loving arms!! God bless you all now and always!!
Tammy DeBord
Friend
December 20, 2020
Shelia,so sorry about the passing of your mother. Thoughts and Prayers are with you..❤ Teresa & Mark Barker
Teresa Barker
Friend
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results