Dorothy "Dot" Coe Haga
October 5, 1931 - December 17, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Dorothy "Dot" Lee Coe Haga ended her earthly time on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband J.B. Haga; infant daughter, Paula; her parents, George and Bessie Roberts Coe of Broadford, Va.; brothers (infant) Joe Elmer Coe, Billy Eugene Coe, George Coe Jr., all of Broadford, Va., and Clarence (Peewee) Coe of Saltville, Va.
Dot is survived by her children, Michael Eugene Haga of Piney Flats, Tennessee, Sheila Haga Manuel Ball of Chilhowie, Virginia; grandchildren, Jerod Haga and wife, Cathy, Shauna Haga, Cody Wyatt and Christopher Henderson, who she and JB raised; great-grandchildren, Caty Beth Haga, Alyssa Henderson and Christopher Antrip; one brother, John (JR) Coe and wife, Candy, of Broadford, Virginia; two sisters, Mary Evelyn Coe Barr and Phyllis Ann Coe Gillespie and husband, Bill, both of Chilhowie, Virginia; many nieces and nephews who cherish her memory; several sisters-in-law, Izetta Williams, Renie Haga, Mary Alice Williams and Louvina Plummer.
Dot lived all her married life in Chilhowie, Virginia, where she and JB raised two children, Michael and Shelia. Following the death of her husband, JB, she moved to Piney Flats, Tennessee, to make her home with her son Michael. She was a homemaker, a friend to all who knew her and a great cook, her special dish of Oatmeal Cake was always a favorite at family gatherings.
Funeral services will be held at Bradley Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, Virginia, on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. with interment at Riverside Cemetery, Chilhowie, Virginia, following the service. Pastor Frank Branson of Chilhowie Christian Church and Pastor Charles Williams will be preaching the funeral service, with immediate family visitation only scheduled for one hour before the service with masks and social distancing required.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Haga Family.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.