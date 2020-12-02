Dorothy M. DingusNovember 28, 1932 - November 30, 2020Dorothy M. Dingus, age 88, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Cambridge House. She was born November 28, 1932 in Washington County, Va., a daughter of the late William R. and Frances Witt, and she lived most of her life in the Bristol area. She was a former employee of Big Jack Manufacturing. Dorothy was a charter member of Temple Freewill Baptist Church.Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Jack Dingus Sr.; and sisters, Beatrice Roe and Helen Beeler. Surviving is her son, Donald Jack Dingus Jr. and wife, Pam; sister, Margaret Davenport; and several nieces.The funeral service for Mrs. Dingus will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Wallace Amos officiating. The entombment will be private in the Glenwood Mausoleum.Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620