Clayton Sr, Clayton ll, Angela, Janice & her Family & Friends, I was stone shocked when I saw & read this around 12:30 AM Wednesday morning!!! That goes to show us we have better be ready when our Lord is ready to call us home to "Beulah Land, Sweet Beulah Land", God's Promised Land. I knew as well as anyone that knew our delightful, sweet Dorothy Gasper Mullins, she would be ready whenever the time would come to meet our Savior face to face. She had been born again and lived her life for that rejoicing, welcoming home day. I was so shocked that it froze me for a few seconds! I just couldn't believe what I saw and read. My first thought, Kingsport Times Obituary has made a mistake. I tried calling Janice Brock about 6 or more times (no answer), called Brenda Turner Cowan (no answer), called Ralph (my brother) who confirmed it and got some information But I still needed more understanding of Dorothy passing (if that makes any sense) because it was my understand that Dorothy had beat her health problem about a year or so ago. When I saw her last at Mike Brock's service I thought she was cured. I even called Ernest Cassell to have him to check on Janice & have her call me for I needed some understanding of this shocking sad news. I say sad because it is sad news for those that knew her & loved that beautiful personality of hers. I probably known Dorothy more years than you, Clayton Sr, thru Janice Brock for as you & most people knew they were like loving sisters and the best of best of friends. I know Janice is feeling as much loss and pain as you'll are and my heart goes out to each of you. At the same time this is very much sad news, it is rejoicing news because we know Dorothy Gasper Mullins isn't dead for she has flown high upon that mountain to be with our Lord and now has eternal life with no pain, sadness, sickness, and no sad goodbyes will ever be spoken only welcome home to "Beulah Land, Sweet Beulah Land," God's Promised Land, and another Wedding Celebration is going on now with God, Dorothy and our loved ones that have been called home. The broken circle is coming closer to becoming a complete circle again and that is reason to celebrate. Clayton Sr, I seldom saw Dorothy without you and you without her. Your LOVE for each other was strong and it shined thru and you, the family and Janice are going to have to be strong for that is what Dorothy would want. Cry out when you need to (don't hold back) for it is rain drops that make flowers. I shall close with loving thoughts, memories and being blessed by knowing Dorothy as well as you Clayton Sr and of course my favorite cousin, Janice Cassell Brock. I should had been jealous of Dorothy and Janice because at one time Janice and I was that close before they got to be BEST FRIENDS! Dorothy and Janice had a long lasting strong friendship for probably over 60+ years. That is True Friendship and something to be very Proud of. May God put His loving arms around each of you and grant you each with Peace and Comfort as only He can. Believing, trusting and accepting the Lord is the only way you can get thru hard times like the loss of a loved one from here on earth. She is loss from this sinful world but not from your heart, your memories and you will be joined together again when your purpose on earth is fulfilled as Dorothy's was. God bless you'll, Lois Ann "Delores" (Roark) Still PS I remember Dorothy as a beautiful teenager and a beautiful woman inside & out. Her senior picture here is gorgeous!!!! Janice takes all of the credit for her beautiful hairdo since she was the one to style it. Clayton Mullins, you knew what a beautiful girl, inside and out you were marrying, didn't you? Dorothy loved you so much. You gave her HAPPINESS and it showed.

Lois "Delores" Roark Still March 6, 2021