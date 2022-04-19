Menu
Dorothy Widener
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 19 2022
5:00p.m. - 6:45p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Dorothy Widener

February 11, 1934 - April 17, 2022

GLADE SPRING, Va.

Dorothy Widener, age 88, of the Rush Creek community, went to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her home.

She was a lifelong resident of Washington County, Va., and retired from Virginia Glove after 32 years of service. She was lifelong member of the Glade Hills Church of God. Dorothy enjoyed fixing dinner for her family on Sunday, cherished reading her Bible and loved going to yard sales.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Emory Barlow and Ruthie Nettie Mae Thomas Barlow; husband, John Widener; daughter, Olivene Yarber and son-in-law, Dewey Yarber.

Survivors include her son, Carter Widener; brothers, Eugene Barlow (Linda) and Ernest Barlow; sisters, Edna Thomas and Margie Thomas; seven grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, five great great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews; and special friends, Laura Imoto and Jackie and Martha Ratcliff.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 6:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Kenneth Poston officiating. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Rush Creek Cemetery. Family and friends will gather at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m.

Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Parris, Steve Heath, Cory Cornett, Jonathan Chapman and Robbie Dale.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Widener.

FROST FUNERAL HOME

250 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:45p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
Apr
19
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
Apr
20
Committal
11:00a.m.
Rush Creek Cemetery
VA
