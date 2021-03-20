Dorris Ruth McCray Peak
March 18, 2021
Dorris Ruth McCray Peak of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Oakmont at Gordon Park in Bristol, Va. She was born in Saltville, Va., a daughter of the late Arthur Lee and Annie Barnett McCray, and she lived most of her life in the Bristol area.
She worked for over 20 years at Bristol Memorial Hospital as a heart station technician. Mrs. Peak was a member of the First Assembly of God Church.
Surviving include her children, Nancy Talley and husband, Ed, Marcia Guffey and husband, Mike, and Angie Schuch and husband, Kevin; stepson, David Creger and wife, Jackie; grandchildren, Kimberly Vincill, Paige Williams and husband, John, Jessica Lambert, Shea Hardoby and wife, Vikki, and Victoria Grant; great-grandchildren, Tyler Hardin, Caleb Hardin, Blakely Lambert, Boone Lambert and Benjamin Hardoby; two great great-grandchildren; and sisters, Evelyn Hutton and Jane Oberson.
A private family graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 20, 2021.