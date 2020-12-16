Douglas R. Hayden
October 19, 1938 - December 12, 2020
Douglas R. Hayden, age 82, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
He was born on October 19, 1938, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Roy E. and Lucille Arnold Hayden. Douglas retired from the U.S. Army with 22 years of service. After retirement he was a truck driver for Food City/Mid-Mountain Foods. He formerly attended Scenic Park Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Carol Almaroad Hayden.
Survivors include his children, Melissa Hayden Taylor and husband, Jimmy, and Rebecca Hayden Kirk and husband, Roger; granddaughter, Jessica D. Haralson; brothers, Dallas Hayden, Dennis Hayden, and David Hayden; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Roger Wangsgard officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Glenwood Cemetery with military honors conducted by Tennessee Army National Guard Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 16, 2020.