Douglas Myatt
January 28, 1968 - January 10, 2022
Douglas Myatt, age 53, of Meadowview, Virginia, went to be with the Lord at his home on Monday, January 10, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Douglas was born on January 28, 1968, in Norwalk, Connecticut, to Gordon Myatt Jr. and the late Sarah Belle Dugger Myatt
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Polly Jane and Glen Dugger; and paternal grandparents Clara and Gordon Myatt Sr.
He is survived by the love of his life, his loving wife of 16 years, Pamela Lynn Myatt of the home; two daughters, Kelsey Bostic and husband, Kenneth, of Glade Spring, Va., and Katelin Bailey and husband, Chris Walcott, of Lebanon, Va.; four grandsons, Brayden and Parker Bostic of Glade Spring, Va., Bryson and Lincoln Walcott of Lebanon, Va.; one sister, Kim Myatt and nephew, Zayden Myatt, of Piney Flatts, Tenn.; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was a member of Highlands Fellowship Church of Abingdon, Va., where he served the First Response Ministry. He worked as a Paramedic and in sales his entire adult life. He loved boating, riding motorcycles, hanging out with friends, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 7 p.m. at Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, with Pastor Scott Pendergrass and Donna Puckett officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the funeral service at Farris Funeral Service.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, 2 p.m. at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210. Family and friends are asked to gather at Farris Funeral Service for the funeral procession at 1 p.m. prior to the graveside service. Pallbearers will be Chris Walcott, Kenneth Bostic, Zayden Myatt, Dennis Irwin, Monte Ward, John Glovier, Victor Hardy and John Mallow.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 12, 2022.