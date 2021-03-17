Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Douglas MacArthur "Mack" Qualls
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Funeral Home of Scott County - Weber City
2904 US Highway 23 N
Weber City, VA
Douglas MacArthur "Mack" Qualls

CHURCH HILL, Tenn.

Douglas MacArthur "MACK" Qualls, 77, of Church Hill, Tenn., has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior and reunited with loved ones. He was diagnosed with Colon Cancer in October, 2020 and was called to heaven after a quick decline of health at his home on March 15, 2021.

He was a member of Apostolic Revival Center and attended with a servant's heart as long as he was able.

Mack was the son of Millard and Mandy Qualls, born in Clinchport, Va., and lived a brief period in Bristol, Va., on Hobbs Poultry Farm, moving home to Scott Co., Va., in 1977, where he worked for Coca-Cola for 14 years. He was self-employed for the last 29 years as a landscaper and continued mowing yards and working in his flowers until after his diagnosis.

As a landscaper, he did not consider it work because he enjoyed what he did with a passion and has mowed for many people who became his friends over the years. As a Pappaw, he was always actively involved and a great role model for his grandsons as they all worked with him during their high school years. He taught them good work ethics and at the same time to have fun, enjoy life and appreciate the gifts from God while maintaining a positive perspective in life. He was always planting and sowing flowers, grass, roses and sometimes wildflowers as he didn't let any grass grow under his feet, he kept digging and he always looked up. He especially kept the faith with the utmost positive attitude that God's will be done in his last earthly days. As a friend, if you knew him, then you knew him as a friend who would do anything to help anyone at any time. You could call him with a need and he'd be on his way before you could hang up the phone. As a Daddy, the world's best Dad and we couldn't ask for any better.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Millard and Mandy Qualls; spouse, Jean Qualls; infant brother, Isaac Qualls; and brother, Lowell C. Qualls.

Mack is survived by three brothers, Odas Qualls of Gate City, Va., Cline Qualls of Duffield, Va., and Frank Qualls (Debbie) of Pittsburgh, Ohio; one sister, Phyllis Swayze (David) of Kingsport, Tenn.; three daughters, Tammy (Gary) Tiller of Gate City, Va., Janice Sisk of Gate City, Va., and Margaret (Alfred) Engle of Wise, Va.; the mother of his daughters, Rosa Lee Qualls of Duffield, Va.; a stepdaughter, Carol (Rob) McKeithen of Goodlettesville, Tenn.; eight grandchildren, Justin Carrico, Chris Bates, Matt Bates, Tyler Tiller, Shana Blevins, MaKenna Engle, John Sisk and Daniel Sisk; eight great-grandchildren, Lesy Goode, Lexi Carrico, Nathaniel Blevins, Dylan Blevins, Ava Bates, Noah Bates, Gannon Bates and Kai Bates; and his beloved and loyal fur-baby, Sophie. Mack leaves behind many special nieces, nephews, and friends to cherish his memory.

The family would like to extend a huge heartfelt appreciation and thank you to all of his family and friends who have prayed, brought food, flowers and visited, and a special thank you to Dr. Provance, Dr. Bailey, Dr. Holt and Dr. Paul and the Staff at Ballad Cancer Center, Ballad Home Health and the Amedysis Hospice Care who have all been wonderful, caring and compassionate to him as well as his family.

A walk-thru visitation will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, Va. Private Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Leonard Dixon and Pastor Charlie Thacker officiating. Music will be provided by the Fairview Singers, Rob McKeithen and singers from Apostolic Revival Center.

The burial will be held at the Qualls Family Cemetery in Duffield, Va. There won't be any graveside services, but anyone who wants to go to the cemetery is welcome. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, family and friends. Online condolences may be made to the Qualls family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com.

COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, Va., is honored to be serving the family of Douglas MacArthur Qualls.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Colonial Funeral Home of Scott County - Weber City
2904 US Highway 23 N, Weber City, VA
Mar
18
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Colonial Funeral Home of Scott County - Weber City
2904 US Highway 23 N, Weber City, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Funeral Home of Scott County - Weber City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Colonial Funeral Home of Scott County - Weber City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Mack and I worked together at Coca-Cola in Weber City and Bristol. He was always a good friend and neighbor. We are praying for you all.
Daryle, Margaret, and Heather Hurd
Daryle Hurd
Friend
March 21, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
Aaron & Stephanie Meade
Friend
March 18, 2021
I lived just up from Mr. Qualls. Only had the opportunity to know him for 3 or 4 years. He is one of the best men I've had the opportunity to know in my life. Always upbeat and always out mowing for hardly anything. I even tried to pay him more. Wish we had more people like him in this world. My condolences to his wonderful family he always spoke highly of.
Scott Baskette
Friend
March 17, 2021
Tammy & all your Family,
We're so sorry to hear about your Dad passing. We both know how hard it is to lose them here on this earth but praise God we'll get to see them again one sweet day.
with sympathy & prayers for you all,
Kathy & Patrick Combs
Kathy Woodby
Friend
March 17, 2021
Mack mowed for my Mom for over 15 years and then took over the care of my lawn for the next 7 years. He was a real friend and mowed my Mom's yard the last yard of the day in order to sit and just talk to her as she was lonely. HIs grandsons also meet my Mom and did the same during the years they mowed with him. Mack was someone you could set the clock by to show up on the day and time he mowed for you. And you never had to worry as he took care of your property as he did his own. Trustworthy and honest and his word was his bond. He did not think it right to overcharge anyone either and he was there if you needed anything or help with anything. I cannot say enough about him as he was a very special person in my life and I told him several times he was like a brother to me. We got to visit a little when he came to mow. Later he was more than a brother to me and I loved him dearly. But when he was diagnosed with colon cancer and then he had to stop his treatments and his time started to grow shorter, we talked a lot about Heaven and our passing and what Heaven would be like and him reuniting with Jean and making a place for the rest of us when our time on earth was over. I told him once "when I get there, I know you will be there with a huge smile on your face to greet me. And you can take care of all God's beautiful flowers, grass and shrubs just as you have done all these years." He most certainly will be missed by me and so many others. It is not often we meet someone who touches our lives the way Mack did. And he loved his church and church family and His Lord and Savior. And he was proud of his family and talked about them all the time. My prayers and thoughts and sympathy to his daughters and their families during this time of grief and sadness. God bless each of you and give you peace and comfort.

Love to all of you,
Carolyn Elliott







































































Carolyn Elliott
Friend
March 16, 2021
Dear Tammy and Gary and family, sorry to hear about your sweet daddy. Just want you to know I’m thinking of you and praying God will comfort you at this time. Love you, Sue Fletcher
Sue Fletcher
Friend
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results