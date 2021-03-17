Douglas MacArthur "Mack" Qualls
CHURCH HILL, Tenn.
Douglas MacArthur "MACK" Qualls, 77, of Church Hill, Tenn., has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior and reunited with loved ones. He was diagnosed with Colon Cancer in October, 2020 and was called to heaven after a quick decline of health at his home on March 15, 2021.
He was a member of Apostolic Revival Center and attended with a servant's heart as long as he was able.
Mack was the son of Millard and Mandy Qualls, born in Clinchport, Va., and lived a brief period in Bristol, Va., on Hobbs Poultry Farm, moving home to Scott Co., Va., in 1977, where he worked for Coca-Cola for 14 years. He was self-employed for the last 29 years as a landscaper and continued mowing yards and working in his flowers until after his diagnosis.
As a landscaper, he did not consider it work because he enjoyed what he did with a passion and has mowed for many people who became his friends over the years. As a Pappaw, he was always actively involved and a great role model for his grandsons as they all worked with him during their high school years. He taught them good work ethics and at the same time to have fun, enjoy life and appreciate the gifts from God while maintaining a positive perspective in life. He was always planting and sowing flowers, grass, roses and sometimes wildflowers as he didn't let any grass grow under his feet, he kept digging and he always looked up. He especially kept the faith with the utmost positive attitude that God's will be done in his last earthly days. As a friend, if you knew him, then you knew him as a friend who would do anything to help anyone at any time. You could call him with a need and he'd be on his way before you could hang up the phone. As a Daddy, the world's best Dad and we couldn't ask for any better.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Millard and Mandy Qualls; spouse, Jean Qualls; infant brother, Isaac Qualls; and brother, Lowell C. Qualls.
Mack is survived by three brothers, Odas Qualls of Gate City, Va., Cline Qualls of Duffield, Va., and Frank Qualls (Debbie) of Pittsburgh, Ohio; one sister, Phyllis Swayze (David) of Kingsport, Tenn.; three daughters, Tammy (Gary) Tiller of Gate City, Va., Janice Sisk of Gate City, Va., and Margaret (Alfred) Engle of Wise, Va.; the mother of his daughters, Rosa Lee Qualls of Duffield, Va.; a stepdaughter, Carol (Rob) McKeithen of Goodlettesville, Tenn.; eight grandchildren, Justin Carrico, Chris Bates, Matt Bates, Tyler Tiller, Shana Blevins, MaKenna Engle, John Sisk and Daniel Sisk; eight great-grandchildren, Lesy Goode, Lexi Carrico, Nathaniel Blevins, Dylan Blevins, Ava Bates, Noah Bates, Gannon Bates and Kai Bates; and his beloved and loyal fur-baby, Sophie. Mack leaves behind many special nieces, nephews, and friends to cherish his memory.
The family would like to extend a huge heartfelt appreciation and thank you to all of his family and friends who have prayed, brought food, flowers and visited, and a special thank you to Dr. Provance, Dr. Bailey, Dr. Holt and Dr. Paul and the Staff at Ballad Cancer Center, Ballad Home Health and the Amedysis Hospice Care who have all been wonderful, caring and compassionate to him as well as his family.
A walk-thru visitation will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, Va. Private Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Leonard Dixon and Pastor Charlie Thacker officiating. Music will be provided by the Fairview Singers, Rob McKeithen and singers from Apostolic Revival Center.
The burial will be held at the Qualls Family Cemetery in Duffield, Va. There won't be any graveside services, but anyone who wants to go to the cemetery is welcome. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, family and friends. Online condolences may be made to the Qualls family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
