Mack mowed for my Mom for over 15 years and then took over the care of my lawn for the next 7 years. He was a real friend and mowed my Mom's yard the last yard of the day in order to sit and just talk to her as she was lonely. HIs grandsons also meet my Mom and did the same during the years they mowed with him. Mack was someone you could set the clock by to show up on the day and time he mowed for you. And you never had to worry as he took care of your property as he did his own. Trustworthy and honest and his word was his bond. He did not think it right to overcharge anyone either and he was there if you needed anything or help with anything. I cannot say enough about him as he was a very special person in my life and I told him several times he was like a brother to me. We got to visit a little when he came to mow. Later he was more than a brother to me and I loved him dearly. But when he was diagnosed with colon cancer and then he had to stop his treatments and his time started to grow shorter, we talked a lot about Heaven and our passing and what Heaven would be like and him reuniting with Jean and making a place for the rest of us when our time on earth was over. I told him once "when I get there, I know you will be there with a huge smile on your face to greet me. And you can take care of all God's beautiful flowers, grass and shrubs just as you have done all these years." He most certainly will be missed by me and so many others. It is not often we meet someone who touches our lives the way Mack did. And he loved his church and church family and His Lord and Savior. And he was proud of his family and talked about them all the time. My prayers and thoughts and sympathy to his daughters and their families during this time of grief and sadness. God bless each of you and give you peace and comfort.



Love to all of you,

Carolyn Elliott Friend March 16, 2021