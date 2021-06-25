Menu
Douglas Allen Rowland
1957 - 2021
1957
2021
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Douglas Allen Rowland

February 15, 1957 - June 23, 2021

STATESVILLE, N.C.

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Evangelist Douglas Allen Rowland, 64, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Doug was born in Fairfax, Virginia, to the late Douglas L. and Shirley McClure Rowland. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam and Lucy McClure, Clay and Anna Rowland, and his infant sister, Tammy Rowland.

Doug was called to preach at age 17 and attended Liberty Bible Institute in Lynchburg, Virginia. Soon after graduation, Doug met and married the love of his life and best friend Donna Priddy in Lynchburg in 1977. Together their ministry took them to Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia to pastor churches. Doug spent recent years preaching revivals and encouraging believers along the east coast. He recently authored a book based on his life stories and his favorite sermons. Doug loved gospel singing, preaching, his family, and church. His love for the Lord and the Church was evident to all who knew him. A faithful member of Western Avenue Baptist in Statesville, his church will miss their "amen guy." He always had a smile, a joke, or song to share with friends, family, and the strangers he befriended wherever he went.

He is survived by his beautiful bride, Donna; daughters, Laura Beth Rhodes (Jeremy) and Jennifer (Josh) Thompson; seven grandchildren, Hannah, Benjamin, Levi, Sarah, and Judah Rhodes, and Cameron and Olivia Thompson; brothers, Joe (Cindy) Rowland and Jeff (Haley) Rowland; six nieces, three nephews, and 14 great-nieces and nephews. He also left behind his faithful dog, Sammy.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Macedonia Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Eggers and Pastor Andy Lackey officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5 p.m. on Saturday evening at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Rowland family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 25, 2021.
Condolences to the Rowland family, especially Doug's mother. Doug's dad(Douglas Sr) and I were best friends at Oak Point School, Adwolfe, VA. when we were 6 to 13 years old. Our families lived close to each other and were good friends. Best of luck and God's speed to the family going forward. I know the Rowland family sang and spread God's word.
george kell
Friend
July 24, 2021
Was so sad to hear of the passing of another Rowland family member. I treasure the memories of the Rowland family when they were at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Abingdon, Virginia. But I know there will be a great reunion day in heaven for all of us. God bless and comfort the family.
Suzan Widener
Friend
July 2, 2021
I just learned of the passing of Dougie and would like to give my sincere condolences for Donna and all of the Rowland family. I was blessed greatly attending Open Door Baptist Church while Dougie and later his dad Doug Sr. were the pastors there. I will always cherish the friendship and love that the Rowland family extended to me during my years living in Rural Retreat. I learned so much about the Bible and Christian fellowship while attending church there. I was blessed beyond measure by knowing and counting the Rowland family as some of the best friends I could ever have. Prayers for Donna and family and I look forward to seeing Doug, Shirley, and Dougie again in heaven one day , what a wonderful time that will be.... Amen
Tommy Rumburg
Friend
July 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss! What a great man!
Penny Miller
Friend
June 27, 2021
I was so sad to hear that Doug passed away. He will always hold a special place in my heart. He was always at our high school counseling and looking after us teens. When a good friend died, he was there to help us process her loss. He was the preacher at our wedding and our first pastor as a young couple. His heart was so big and compassionate. LB Rhodes, Jenn, and Donna, please know that you are in my prayers. May Jesus comfort you, provide you peace and surround you in His presence.
Lori Ringley
Friend
June 27, 2021
We knew Doug & Donna from our "season " living in Statesville, NC. He was a friend & inspiration! I know he will be missed! Prayers to all the family during this difficult time.
Charles & Denise Armstrong
Friend
June 26, 2021
Dougie was a pastor and friend . He was a preacher who could preach the word , step on toes , make you laugh and make you cry. My husband and I were married by Dougie in May 2000 in his backyard in Riral Retreat , VA. RIP Dougie. Love Mary philluppi Wright.
mary wright
Friend
June 25, 2021
The Amen guy. While at Open Door Baptist in Rural Retreat Doug would hold up a sign to remind us to say "AMEN" I made small signs on popsicle sticks and passed them out to the congregation without telling him and we all held our "AMEN" signs high in the air when he did. He laughed until he almost cried and the first words he spoke were "Jim Scott" So he knew me very well. He will be missed by many. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family.
Jim Scott
Friend
June 25, 2021
Love you sis, Rene
June 25, 2021
Doug was a good friend. He always had a smile and a good word for me. I will miss my friend, Doug. My prayers are for Doug's precious family.
david benbow
Friend
June 25, 2021
Love you cousin. I will see you when all of this is over down here and Jesus comes again. Until then I have good memories of our growing up together to live on !
Rick McClure
June 25, 2021
So sorry to hear about Bro Doug. Maybe that's not right to say because we know where he is.... in the company of his Jesus, whom I believed he loved so much, and healthy...no more pain. I, too, was so blessed by his preaching, although I only got to hear him maybe 10 times, but what messages he had to bring! I am so thankful for meeting Bro Doug and Sis Donna, and I'm also thankful that we'll be seeing him again one day. Sis Donna, you and your family are surely in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you.
Donna Baker,
Aberdeen, MD
Donna Baker
Friend
June 24, 2021
Sorry to hear about Dougie I love his preaching I am going to miss him
Russell Viars
Friend
June 24, 2021
What a wonderful pastor mentor spiritual father I met you when you pastored open door church rural retreat Rest In Peace my friend
Michael Viars
Friend
June 24, 2021
What a wonderful Pastor to have had in our lives. He married us 34 years ago and his advice then, we continue to use today. We will always remember him and hold him close to our heart.
Jeff & Kelly Cauble
June 24, 2021
Our beloved Pastor and friend, you will be missed. Walter and Shirley
Shirley Spence
June 24, 2021
We will surely miss the " Amen Man" at WABC. Our prayers are with Donna and the family.
Bill & Linda Stewart
Friend
June 24, 2021
Thank you for being in my life. I always thought the world of you and I’ll cherish the memories we had together. I know you are excited to see your mom and dad and all the wonderful people that have gone on before you. Rest in beautiful peace Dougie, I’ll see you again one day.
Tommy Cox
Friend
June 23, 2021
