Douglas Eugene Stone
CASTLEWOOD, Va,
Douglas Eugene Stone, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 27, 2021. He was born in Dante, Virginia, son of the late Carl Edward and Cosby Lorraine Glovier Stone. He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Wilma Ratliff Stone; four brothers, Rudolph, Edward, Roy, and Chuck Stone; and two sisters, Della Higbee and Bill Byrd.
Douglas was a member of Norton Christian in Norton, Virginia. He enjoyed Bluegrass music and dancing, but most of all loved spending time with his family, especially his grandbabies.
He is survived by his two daughters, Angie Stone Ward and husband, Mike, of Norton, Virginia, and Genia Stone Ramey and husband, David "Yogi", of Wise, Virginia; one son, Carl Eugene Stone and wife, Heather, of Wise, Virginia; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Mike Stone and wife, Debbie, of Coeburn, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Douglas Eugene Stone will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia with Rev. Arville Dingus and Brent Virts officiating. Committal Services and Interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Regional Cancer Center in Kingsport, Tennessee, Candice Bolling, PA-C., and the Nickelsville Rescue Squad. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local food bank of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the Stone family through our website and a video tribute and funeral service may be viewed on our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 30, 2021.