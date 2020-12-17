Menu
Dreama Dixon Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Dreama Dixon Jones

July 12, 1947 - December 15, 2020

ATKINS, Va.

Dreama Anne Dixon Jones, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

Dreama was born in Grayson County, Va., on July 12, 1947. She loved children, and spent many years running a day care at her home. She also worked at the Wellness Center in Marion, in their childcare. Dreama was a member of Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family and sewing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James B. Dixon and Geneva Hurley Dixon; and an infant son.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Jones; son, Robbie Jones and wife, Jenny, of Marion; daughter, Darlene Robinson and husband, Tim, of S.C.; grandchildren, Hunter Jones, Alyson Smith, Grayson Jones, and Amy Robinson; brother, Lloyd Dixon of Md.; sisters, Wanda Capelle and husband, John, of Va., and Janie Dixon of N.C.; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Luther Sullins; and her Pastor Mike Sage.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Jones family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Dec
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Steve and Robbie So sorry for your loss , I pray God will give you comfort and peace in the days and months to come.
Patty Calahan
December 25, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Barbara Greer
December 19, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of you’re loving wife ,Mother and Grandmother. Prayers for your Family
Donna Day
Friend
December 18, 2020
So sorry to hear of Dreama's passing. I worked with her at the wellness center for several years. She was such a kind, sweet person and was so good to the children. I will keep you, her family, in my thoughts and prayers as you go through the difficult days ahead.
Glenna Crabtree-Bullins
Friend
December 18, 2020
Steve, we are so sorry for your loss of Dreama. May God comfort you and give you peace through this grieving process. Prayers for you and your family.
Cathy & Butch Isom
December 17, 2020
Prayers for the family. So sorry for your loss.
Elaine Ashby
December 17, 2020
Steve and family sorry to hear of your great loss ! Dreama and I have been friends forever, through college,went to church together always trusting in Jesus . Will miss you Dreama my friend,fly high with Jesus, love and miss you.
Mary Carrico
December 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time. Praying for peace and comfort for the family.
Ken & Rhnea Langston
December 17, 2020
Darlene and family you were so blessed to have such a sweet caring person in your lives. I know your loss is great and your love for her will be eternal. I pray that God will help you with your broken hearts in the days ahead. This is not good bye, but till we meet again. RIP
Carolyn Holman
Friend
December 17, 2020
I'm thinking of Robbie Jones and his family. Prayers for you all.
Patricia Steffey
Coworker
December 17, 2020
There is a hole in my heart now. Drema was like a mom to me at FMM, spent many nights hanging out in her room just talking and joking around. Daily hugs were a highlight of my nightshift. Love you Drema, sleep well my friend.
Tammy Mason
December 17, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Dreama's passing. She always had a smile and a kind word for every-one . My prayer is that GOD will give you comfort and peace in your loss.
Adiniah ( Perry) Shumate
Friend
December 17, 2020
Steve and Family, We are so sorry to hear of Dreama's passing. You will be in mine and mom's prayers.
Deb Starkey Buchanan
Neighbor
December 17, 2020
Love you Sissy. See you in Heaven one day
Bonnie Grubb
Friend
December 16, 2020
you will surly be missed
Nancy and Bubby Widner
December 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Rita & Boot Pennington
Family
December 16, 2020
Dream a was a very loving,caring person.she will be missed
Our prayers for healing to the family
God needed another angel,so she was called home
God Bless You
Rita& Boot Pennington
Family
December 16, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Randall Anders
December 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Margaret Anders
December 16, 2020
Went to school with Drema She was a friend
Sorry for your loss
LorettaDavis HALL
Friend
December 16, 2020
So sorry to hear about Dreama she was such a sweet person prayers for everyone
karen loomis
December 16, 2020
Robbie, I am so sorry to hear this. My thoughts & prayers are with you.
Deborah Steele Evans
Friend
December 16, 2020
Prayers for you all. Love her as far back as I can remember.
Lisa Blevins
Friend
December 15, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family.
Lisa Combs
December 15, 2020
Steve, my heart breaks for your loss.... thank you to you and your family for giving me the opportunity to meet such an amazing lady. Thank you for the privilege of taking care of Dream Dream!!! My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family she loved you all so much... I will miss her so much!!!
Tina Hafer
Friend
December 15, 2020
Prayers to family
Dianna Jackson
December 15, 2020
Praying for comfort at this difficult time!
Gwen Hobbs
Friend
December 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss darlene you will be in our prayers GOD BLESS YOU and the family..
gary hayes
Friend
December 15, 2020
