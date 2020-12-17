Dreama Dixon Jones
July 12, 1947 - December 15, 2020
ATKINS, Va.
Dreama Anne Dixon Jones, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
Dreama was born in Grayson County, Va., on July 12, 1947. She loved children, and spent many years running a day care at her home. She also worked at the Wellness Center in Marion, in their childcare. Dreama was a member of Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James B. Dixon and Geneva Hurley Dixon; and an infant son.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Jones; son, Robbie Jones and wife, Jenny, of Marion; daughter, Darlene Robinson and husband, Tim, of S.C.; grandchildren, Hunter Jones, Alyson Smith, Grayson Jones, and Amy Robinson; brother, Lloyd Dixon of Md.; sisters, Wanda Capelle and husband, John, of Va., and Janie Dixon of N.C.; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Luther Sullins; and her Pastor Mike Sage.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Jones family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 17, 2020.