Drema Rose Thompson
"My life has been years of chronic pain preceding my death, so please be happy for me for I am going to a much better place! I hope to see you there when it's your time." –Drema Rose Thompson "
Drema Rose Thompson, age 62, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at her residence, She was born in Elizabethton, Tenn., to Virginia Crouse and the late, William Crouse Jr. Drema was a member of Rivers Edge Fellowship, Elizabethton and a past member of Volunteer Baptist Church of Bristol, Tenn. She was a RN in the Cardiac Care Unit of Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was the glue that held things together and she loved her family very much. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, video games, UT football, Nascar, working the races, yardwork and her flowers.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sandy Gail Walter; brother, Timothy Lincoln Crouse; and niece, Janie Chisholm. Those left to cherish her memory in addition to her mother are her two sons, Joshua Jason Thompson and wife, Kristina and Edward Isaac Thompson II, all of Bluff City; four grandchildren, Isabella H. Thompson, Austin R. Thompson, Samuel Thompson, and A.J. Boyd; great-niece, Jasmine M. Jackson; great nephews, Michael A. Chrisholm and Kyle D. Chisholm (Tiffany); great-great niece, MaKenzie Chisholm; special friends, Dora Lee Terry, Jeanette Broyles, and Missy Clouse; baby dog, Susie Q, and many nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Drema Rose Thompson will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, with Pastor Ricky Jones and Tony French officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service on Friday. Friends may also visit the residence of her mother, Virginia Crouse at any time.
The graveside service and committal will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the Emmert Cemetery, Elizabethton. Pallbearers will be selected by family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Street and Jim Conyer. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Hospice House in Bristol, Tenn.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 21, 2022.