Dustie June Call
June 18, 2016 - June 26, 2021
ABINGDON, Va.
Dustie June Call, age 5, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Dustie was born June 18, 2016, in Bristol, Tenn., she made her home along with her family in the Green Spring community of Abingdon. Dustie was a very special little girl who loved to praise the Lord. She was a member of Barnes Chapel Church.
Survivors include her parents, Derek and Layken Call; two brothers that she loved dearly, Holden and Housten; grandparents, Dewayne and Regina Fields, Jody Hogston and Richard Campbell; three aunts, Paige Kestner (Brandon), Candace Campbell and Ashlin Gobble.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Eddie Gobble and the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. Interment will follow at Greendale Chapel Cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Lance Tolbert, Aaron Greer, Ryan Davidson and Jonathan Garrett. Honorary pallbearers will be T.J. Compton, Brandon Kestner, Ashton Blaylock, Wesley Sweet and Kenny Fields.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com
.
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Dustie Call.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.