Dustie June Call
2016 - 2021
BORN
2016
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Dustie June Call

June 18, 2016 - June 26, 2021

ABINGDON, Va.

Dustie June Call, age 5, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Dustie was born June 18, 2016, in Bristol, Tenn., she made her home along with her family in the Green Spring community of Abingdon. Dustie was a very special little girl who loved to praise the Lord. She was a member of Barnes Chapel Church.

Survivors include her parents, Derek and Layken Call; two brothers that she loved dearly, Holden and Housten; grandparents, Dewayne and Regina Fields, Jody Hogston and Richard Campbell; three aunts, Paige Kestner (Brandon), Candace Campbell and Ashlin Gobble.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Eddie Gobble and the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. Interment will follow at Greendale Chapel Cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Lance Tolbert, Aaron Greer, Ryan Davidson and Jonathan Garrett. Honorary pallbearers will be T.J. Compton, Brandon Kestner, Ashton Blaylock, Wesley Sweet and Kenny Fields.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Dustie Call.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
Dustie was the most precious little angel God has ever sent to this earth there is not a doubt in my mind that He sent her here to touch the hearts of many that not just anyone could touch. I know she touched my heart and I am forever grateful for the time I had with her. I am sending love and prayers the families way!
Jesus is king
Family
July 28, 2021
You all are in my thoughts and prayers. I prayer you find peace in your hearts.
Dawn Duffy
July 2, 2021
Words can't express the sadness in your heart at a time like this. God loans us Angels and He calls them back home. Words can't describe the joy and love she feels and the peace and beauty she sees, no sickness and no trouble ever. Just at the throne with Jesus and one of Gods Blessings to those who knew her. Peace and Prayers !
Sue Taylor
Other
July 1, 2021
May God be with you all always.
God grant you all the peace only He can give.
June 30, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you in this time of need you have a beautiful family and in time you'll be together again.
Lisa malone
June 30, 2021
You all are in our prayers. I pray God comforts you. My heart is broken may God bless and keep you. I went to school with Dewayne
Susan South Mowdy
Friend
June 30, 2021
