Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dwight Delano Blevins
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave
Chilhowie, VA
Dwight Delano Blevins

January 15, 1947 - June 4, 2021

Dwight Delano Blevins, 74, of Chilhowie, Virginia, peacefully entered his eternal home on Friday, June 4, 2021, while surrounded by his family at the James H. Quillen Veterans Administration Medical Center.

Dwight was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served his country during the Vietnam War. He was a dedicated and active member of Macedonia Baptist Church where he proudly served as a deacon. He was also Clerk for 24 years, Sunday School teacher, and choir member. His dedicated service to others embodies his life and what he stood for.

He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and grandfather, prioritizing family needs over all. Growing up in a large family without the means to support extracurricular activities, he encouraged and supported his children in their interests and was Coach Dwight on several t-ball, baseball, and basketball teams. This continued for his grandchildren as he watched more games, plays, cross country meets, academic team competitions, and cheerleading than he ever imagined he would, but he wouldn't miss an opportunity to cheer them on. He loved throwing baseball in the backyard and shooting hoops in the driveway with his children and grandchildren. He made sure that the family never missed a fun vacation, often returning to his home state of West Virginia to visit other family members. He and Phyllis hosted many family reunions, birthday parties and gatherings at their home.

Dwight took up golf as a hobby to spend time with his son, but it quickly became a way for him to enjoy other friends and family. Even when the weather did not cooperate, he and his brother could be found playing golf on the Wii at his house after their usual breakfast together. On the day he died, he was scheduled to play in a tournament and had every intention of playing in it with his son, grandson, and brother.

Dwight was widely regarded for growing a plentiful garden, and he loved giving away the fruits of his labor as much as he loved eating them. While his young children didn't appreciate picking beans or harvesting potatoes early on, they have all grown to enjoy their own gardens or the simple acts that a garden enables, such as gathering to string and break beans. Dwight always looked forward to being with the people he loved, sharing a meal, and being generous with what he had. There was nothing more precious to him than spending time with his grandchildren and children, and making sure they were happy and provided for.

Dwight retired after a career in manufacturing, having worked at Westinghouse and Marion Composites.

Dwight was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Phyllis Anderson Blevins; his parents, Dewey and Rosa Blevins; siblings, O'Dell Blevins, Jack Blevins, and Delma Kirby; and his parents-in-law, Carson and Anna James Anderson.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Leanna Blevins (Gavin Russell), Becky Nash (J.D.), and Andy Blevins (Karla); his grandchildren, Grayson, Ainsley, and Heath Russell, James, Eden, and River Nash, and Lucas and Courtney Blevins; his siblings, Irene Ashley, Carol Ashley, and Kenny Blevins, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Pastor Joey Roland officiating. A sunset burial will follow in the cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the church. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home is serving the Blevins family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Macedonia Baptist Church
VA
Jun
8
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Macedonia Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Williams Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
19 Entries
I hate hearing this, he was my favorite buddy in high school. He and I and his wife all graduated at the same time. Prayers going up.
James Hunt
School
August 9, 2021
May GOD hold you all in His hands and give you leave in your memories. I knew Dwight in school at CHS.
John Stamper
Classmate
June 9, 2021
My condolences to the family and friends of Dwight. Andy and J.D. and families, my prayers are with you.
Dave Merritt
Friend
June 8, 2021
Dear Family, I am so sorry to hear this news about Dwight. May God bring peace and comfort to your broken hearts. Your mom and dad were the cutest couple - I'm sure there has been a wonderful celebration and reunion in Heaven. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Judy Stamper
Neighbor
June 8, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your father. I met Dwight while working with Phyllis at Johnston Memorial Clinic many years ago. They were a sweet couple who loved their family and were so proud of them. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Connie Mann
June 8, 2021
Condolences to the family for your loss of this patriarch.
Terricita Sass
Family Friend
June 7, 2021
The Underwood & Kirby families
June 7, 2021
One of my first childhood memories was being at a shower for Phyllis hosted by her mom & Bea on Anna James's front porch with all family & friends gathered there. As a 3 or 4 year old, I didn't understand what the fuss was about - to me, it seemed like a bad Christmas Day - no toys! When we went to the wedding soon thereafter, Trish & I stood on the back row of pews in the old sanctuary at Macedonia (anybody else remember that beautiful sanctuary?) with our mom, watching this glorious bride came in the door to marry a wonderful man. Phyllis & Dwight are two of my favorite friends & now heaven is even sweeter as they are with Carson & Anna James, Bea & James, my own Mom & Dad, and so very many others celebrating our Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ!
Carol Hale
Friend
June 6, 2021
Very sorry to here of your loss. Dwight was a fun and gentle man. Many good memories of him and family❤
Kevin Vernon
Family
June 6, 2021
Will lift you all up prayers. He was a joy to grow up in church with as well as Phyllis and each of you. He was always very encouraging to me. God Bless you all.
Sheila
Sheila Powers Whetstone
Friend
June 6, 2021
Many prayers to a wonderful family. Love you all! God bless and keep each of you.
Tim Heath
Family
June 6, 2021
To The Family I wish to tell you how sorry I am for your loss. I was a friend to Phyllis and we worked together at The Clinic in Abingdon. She talked a lot of Dwight and her family and church family. I know they are having a sweet reunion in Heaven and I pray for God's strength in the coming days for you all.
Patricia Lee Billings
Family
June 6, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you in this your time of sorrow
Ronald Sutherland
Family Friend
June 6, 2021
It's was so sad to learn of Dwight's passing and to realize that we have lost yet another Classmate from Chilhowie High School. Dwight and I go back to early childhood school days and share in some "spankings" from then. My deepest sympathy to the Family. May the peace of God comfort those he leaves behind. Thanks for all the fond memories my Friend and may you rest in peace. Johnnie Cole/ CHS Class of '66.
Johnnie Cole/Abingdon
Friend
June 6, 2021
Leanna, Becky, Andy and family, I am so sorry for your father's passing. He and Phyllis were very special people. I have a lot of respect for them both. May God give you the strength to get through this and know you will see them both again. All of you are in my prayers.
John and Deborah Cregger Carter
Friend
June 5, 2021
Condolences to the family RIP Old Soldier
Carl Day
Acquaintance
June 5, 2021
Children and Grand Children so sorry to hear a dear friend and Brother in Christ has past we know where he is and and getting to see Phyllis and the many dear he had keep the Faith and we will get to see them too.
Tommy & Sue Gentry
Friend
June 5, 2021
Dear family, I am so sorry to learn of Dwight's passing. May God grant you the peace that passes all understanding as you travel this road of sorrow. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Dwight was the epitome of a gentleman in every way. God Bless you all!
Helen Vernon
Family
June 5, 2021
Dear family, Dwight and I attended Chilhowie School and graduated together. I am so sorry to learn of Dwight's passing. He and Phyllis were two of the sweetest people I've ever known. They both were so special to our family during illnesses as well as all school functions. Dwight will be sorely missed by so many friends, family and all who were acquainted with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. May you be comforted with love and peace and the memories you have of Dwight and Phyllis (It's hard to think of Dwight without thinking of Phyllis). Our love, Lenora and Mark Brown
Lenora Brown
Family Friend
June 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results