Dwight Delano Blevins
January 15, 1947 - June 4, 2021
Dwight Delano Blevins, 74, of Chilhowie, Virginia, peacefully entered his eternal home on Friday, June 4, 2021, while surrounded by his family at the James H. Quillen Veterans Administration Medical Center.
Dwight was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served his country during the Vietnam War. He was a dedicated and active member of Macedonia Baptist Church where he proudly served as a deacon. He was also Clerk for 24 years, Sunday School teacher, and choir member. His dedicated service to others embodies his life and what he stood for.
He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and grandfather, prioritizing family needs over all. Growing up in a large family without the means to support extracurricular activities, he encouraged and supported his children in their interests and was Coach Dwight on several t-ball, baseball, and basketball teams. This continued for his grandchildren as he watched more games, plays, cross country meets, academic team competitions, and cheerleading than he ever imagined he would, but he wouldn't miss an opportunity to cheer them on. He loved throwing baseball in the backyard and shooting hoops in the driveway with his children and grandchildren. He made sure that the family never missed a fun vacation, often returning to his home state of West Virginia to visit other family members. He and Phyllis hosted many family reunions, birthday parties and gatherings at their home.
Dwight took up golf as a hobby to spend time with his son, but it quickly became a way for him to enjoy other friends and family. Even when the weather did not cooperate, he and his brother could be found playing golf on the Wii at his house after their usual breakfast together. On the day he died, he was scheduled to play in a tournament and had every intention of playing in it with his son, grandson, and brother.
Dwight was widely regarded for growing a plentiful garden, and he loved giving away the fruits of his labor as much as he loved eating them. While his young children didn't appreciate picking beans or harvesting potatoes early on, they have all grown to enjoy their own gardens or the simple acts that a garden enables, such as gathering to string and break beans. Dwight always looked forward to being with the people he loved, sharing a meal, and being generous with what he had. There was nothing more precious to him than spending time with his grandchildren and children, and making sure they were happy and provided for.
Dwight retired after a career in manufacturing, having worked at Westinghouse and Marion Composites.
Dwight was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Phyllis Anderson Blevins; his parents, Dewey and Rosa Blevins; siblings, O'Dell Blevins, Jack Blevins, and Delma Kirby; and his parents-in-law, Carson and Anna James Anderson.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Leanna Blevins (Gavin Russell), Becky Nash (J.D.), and Andy Blevins (Karla); his grandchildren, Grayson, Ainsley, and Heath Russell, James, Eden, and River Nash, and Lucas and Courtney Blevins; his siblings, Irene Ashley, Carol Ashley, and Kenny Blevins, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Pastor Joey Roland officiating. A sunset burial will follow in the cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the church. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com
. Williams Funeral Home is serving the Blevins family.
