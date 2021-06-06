One of my first childhood memories was being at a shower for Phyllis hosted by her mom & Bea on Anna James's front porch with all family & friends gathered there. As a 3 or 4 year old, I didn't understand what the fuss was about - to me, it seemed like a bad Christmas Day - no toys! When we went to the wedding soon thereafter, Trish & I stood on the back row of pews in the old sanctuary at Macedonia (anybody else remember that beautiful sanctuary?) with our mom, watching this glorious bride came in the door to marry a wonderful man. Phyllis & Dwight are two of my favorite friends & now heaven is even sweeter as they are with Carson & Anna James, Bea & James, my own Mom & Dad, and so very many others celebrating our Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ!

Carol Hale Friend June 6, 2021