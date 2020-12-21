Dwight Hunigan
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn.
Dwight Hunigan, 72, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020. He was born on Sullivan County, Tenn. on December 16, 1948 to the late Roy and Louise Hunigan.
Dwight was a member of Adam's Chapel United Methodist Church, where he served as a Sunday School Teacher. He was also a member of Sullivan County Farm Bureau, serving on the Board of Directors, and was a member of the Sullivan County Cattlemen's Association. Dwight also served in the Army Reserves for 23 years as a Drill Sargent.
Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Hunigan Sr. and Louise Bod Hunigan; grandparents, Mack and Fannie Bond; sisters, Elaine Frazier and Sue Morrell.
Those left to cherish his memory, include his wife, Zella Hunigan; son, Bill Hunigan (Talli); grandchildren, Grayce, Ruby, Daphne, Barrett, Baxter, and Ally; sisters, Becky Greer (Bob) and Pat Harkelroad; brother, Roy Hunigan Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow with Preacher Grover Starnes officiating.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Gunnings Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Adam's Chapel United Methodist Church, c\o Tracie Mitchell, 348 Carol Hill Drive, Blountville, TN 37617; Ag in the Classroom, c\o Sullivan County Farm Bureau, 3048 TN-126, Blountville, TN 37617; Sullivan County Cattlemen's Association, 140 Spurgeon Lane, Blountville, TN 37617; or to the charity of one's choice
.
Online condolences may be made to the Hunigan family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com
. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Hunigan family.
