Earl Junior Cassell
May 15, 1929 - February 26, 2021
LEBANON, Va.
Earl Junior Cassell, age 91, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 26, 2021. Born on May 15, 1929, he was the son of the late Earl and Sophia Cassell. He was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed farming and growing vegetables for the Lebanon Farmer's Market. He participated in the Lebanon Farmer's Market for 25 years. He was one of the original members of the farmer's market.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, Thelma Hughes Cassell; three brothers, Walter, Carl, and Don Cassell; and one sister, Eva Sue Cassell Hughes.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Cassell; sister, Danah Johnson; several nieces, nephews and cousins; one cat, Tubby; special neighbors, Darlene and Giles Boothe and Billy Joe and Hope Hicks.
Graveside services for Earl Junior Cassell will be Monday, March 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with the Rev. Darrell Fletcher officiating. The family will receive friends in the mausoleum from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 28, 2021.