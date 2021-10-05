Menu
Earl Edward Sammons
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
East Tennessee Funeral Home
2630 Highway 75
Blountville, TN
Earl Edward Sammons

Earl Edward Sammons, 73, went home to be with the Lord, on October 2, 2021. He was born on June 29, 1948, in Bristol, Virginia, and served in the army during the Vietnam era. Earl will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and loved ones.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, David Hamilton and Ida Mae Sammons, and brother, Donald Eugene Sammons.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 49 years, Dianna; son, Jarrod and wife, Sheena; grandsons, Canaan and Jericho; sister, Velma Poore; brothers, Harold, Charles, and Paul Sammons, and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the Garden of Gethsemane in East Tennessee Cemetery, 2630 Highway 75 Blountville, TN 37617, officiated by the Reverend Johnny Mink. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post #3/265 Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be his son, brothers, and brothers-in-law.

East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Earl Edward Sammons.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Garden of Gethsemane in East Tennessee Cemetery
2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN
Funeral services provided by:
East Tennessee Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Connie S Bussey
Family
October 5, 2021
