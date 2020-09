Earl Scott Keene



Earl Scott Keene, 82 years of age, of Vansant, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center following a brief battle with cancer.



Memorial Services will be conducted on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Rife (Vansant Church of Christ) officiating.