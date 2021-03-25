Earlie Taylor
March 22, 1936 - March 21, 2021
Earlie Taylor, age 84, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at NHC of Bristol.
She was born on March 22, 1936, in Scott County, Va., a daughter of the late James and Ida B. Taylor Henderson, and she lived all of her life in the Bristol area. She owned and operated the Commonwealth Deli for many years in Bristol, Va.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Loudy. Survivors include her grandsons, Derek Loudy and Brad Loudy; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Bobby Taylor.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfunerahome.net
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tenn.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 25, 2021.