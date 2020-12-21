Eddie Bernell Baker
December 28, 1939 - December 18, 2020
Eddie Bernell Baker, age 80, of Crossville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 18, 2020 in the Cumberland Medical Center.
Born December 28, 1939 in Bristol, Tenn., to the late James Franklin Baker Sr and Carolyn Lucille (Oliver) Baker. Eddie retried from Eastman Chemical, and was a United States Army Veteran. He was a faithful member of Pine Eden Baptist Church in Crossville, Tenn.
Mr. Baker enjoyed camping and doing things with his church family especially the Joy Group. He was a loving husband and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Baker of 51 years; brother, James F. Baker Jr. of Church Hill, Tenn.; sister, Phyllis Reed and husband, Jerry of Bluff City, Tenn.; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded death by his parents; sisters, Francis Miller and Ann Neal; son, James Eddie Baker; and daughter, Carolyn Marie Baker.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Playl officiating. The burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. His nephews will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.
.
Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 21, 2020.