Eddie Bernell Baker
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Eddie Bernell Baker

December 28, 1939 - December 17, 2020

Eddie Bernell Baker, age 80, of Crossville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Cumberland Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Playl officiating. The burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Dec
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Dec
23
Burial
Glenwood Cemetery
TN
