Eddie Bernell Baker
December 28, 1939 - December 17, 2020
Eddie Bernell Baker, age 80, of Crossville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Cumberland Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Playl officiating. The burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 22, 2020.