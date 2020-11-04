Menu
Eddith Childress Stowers
1926 - 2020
BORN
April 11, 1926
DIED
October 26, 2020
Eddith Childress Stowers

April 11, 1926 - October 26, 2020

Eddith Childress Stowers, 94, of Dublin, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pulaski. She was preceded in death by her parents, Taulby B. and Nellie Jane Childress; husband, Edward H. Stowers Jr.; brothers, D.J., Wayne, and Bud Childress; sisters, Ola Barrow and Marian Sarver; and an infant brother.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Ruth and Howard Looney; son and daughter-in-law, Donald E. and Deena Stowers; granddaughter, Janella Looney; brother, Bob Childress; sister-in-law, Ruth Childress; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Sunrise Burial Park in Radford.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a contribution to honor Eddith may make contributions to First United Methodist Church, 135 Fourth St., NW, Pulaski, VA 24301, or to Radford/Fairlawn Daily Bread, P.O. Box 3323, Radford, VA 24143.

The Stowers family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory

Radford, Virginia
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Sunrise Burial Park
, Radford, Virginia
Don and Deena,
Sending lots of love and peace to you all at this time. I remember meeting "mom" and the family when my Bill was at Highland Ridge. I could tell Eddith was a gift. Take good care . Linda Claussen
linda claussen
Friend
October 29, 2020
Fly aun tootsie Ro a well deserved res t we loved youmuchbut god loved you bes
Teddy stimpkims
Family
October 28, 2020
Don and Dena,
I was so very sorry to hear of you dear Mother's passing. I know it's never an easy time, I'm sure you have very fond and loving memories of her through the years. We love our sweet Mothers but we will see them again one day. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
With much love, prayer and admiration,

Barry and Becky
Barry Cox
Friend
October 28, 2020
Don & Deena, We are so sorry to hear of your Mother's passing. Kevin and I will be holding you and all your family up in prayer. May you feel the Lord's embracing comfort as you face the days ahead. Love in Christ, Tina & Kevin
Tina Hosey
Friend
October 28, 2020
We're so sorry to hear of your mother's passing and will keep all the family in our prayers. May your wonderful memories of her give you comfort. With love, Mark and Becky Buckland
Mark and Becky Buckland
Friend
October 27, 2020
I have fond memories of Eddith we were in a lot of meetings together over the years. Our churches were sister churches. RIP Eddith
Linda Parah
Friend
October 27, 2020