Edgar Allen Keesee
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Edgar Allen Keesee, 85, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Mr. Keesee was preceded in death by his mother and father, William Keesee and Lennie Harris Keesee. Survivors include his son, Edgar Allen Keesee II of Bristol, Tenn.; and grandchildren, Katie and Luke Keesee. Private burial will be held at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Saltville, Va. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.wfhchilhowie.com
. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Keesee Family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 14, 2021.