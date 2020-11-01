Edith Margaret Wallace
January 12, 1925 - October 30, 2020
CLEVELAND, Va.
Edith Margaret Wallace, age 95, of Cleveland, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday morning, October 30, 2020.
Margaret was born in the Spring City area of Russell County, on January 12, 1925, to the late Hattie Russell Bausell and Hobert Ezekiel Brooks. She was the third of six children and was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Margaret grew up in Spring City and was a member of Spring City Baptist Church. She attended the Spring City School and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1942. She worked at the Russell County School Board Office and Perry's Department Store. After she married in 1947, she was a loving homemaker and helped her husband run their family farm. She loved tatting, crocheting, quilting, needlework and sharing those talents with others. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Daniel D Wallace; sisters, Lillian Brooks Robertson and husband, Roy Jr., Juanita Brooks Vaught and husband, Bob, and Marion Brooks Smith and husband, Lloyd Ruth; brothers, Harold Brooks and wife, Margie, and William "Bill" Brooks; brother-in-law, William Wallace, and wife, Fannie Ellen.
She is survived by her son, Timothy Daniel Wallace and wife, Jacqueline; granddaughters, Katherine Brook Wallace and Lindsey Wallace Kegley and husband, Seth; one great-grandson, John Clark Kegley; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth "Libby" Brooks and Rebecca Wallace; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Edith Margaret Wallace will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Larry Stinson officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens.
Serving as pallbearers will be Seth Kegley, Kenny Keys, Sherman Wallace, Bobby Brewer, Bill Smith and Gary Breeding.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Combs Funeral Service and the family strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com
.
Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Wallace family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 1, 2020.