Edith Margaret Wallace
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
Edith Margaret Wallace

January 12, 1925 - October 30, 202

CLEVELAND, Va.

Edith Margaret Wallace, age 95, of Cleveland, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday morning, October 30, 2020.

Funeral services for Edith Margaret Wallace will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Larry Stinson officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers will be Seth Kegley, Kenny Keys, Sherman Wallace, Bobby Brewer, Bill Smith and Gary Breeding.

In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Combs Funeral Service and the family strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Wallace family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Combs Funeral Service
291 Fincastle Road P.O. Box 1115, Lebanon, VA 24266
Nov
3
Burial
Ketron Memorial Gardens
GUEST BOOK
I´m so sorry to here of Margaret´s passing. I´m thinking and praying for you during this difficult time. She was always so nice to me and gave me some of her needlework the last time I saw her. Sandra Breeding Welton
Sandra Welton
November 1, 2020