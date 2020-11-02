Edith Margaret Wallace
January 12, 1925 - October 30, 202
CLEVELAND, Va.
Edith Margaret Wallace, age 95, of Cleveland, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday morning, October 30, 2020.
Funeral services for Edith Margaret Wallace will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Larry Stinson officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens.
Serving as pallbearers will be Seth Kegley, Kenny Keys, Sherman Wallace, Bobby Brewer, Bill Smith and Gary Breeding.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Combs Funeral Service and the family strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.
