Edith C. "Edie" Ready
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
East Tennessee Funeral Home
2630 Highway 75
Blountville, TN
Edith "Edie" C. Ready

November 15, 1940 - December 12, 2021

Edith "Edie" C. Ready passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the home of her son in Knoxville, Tennessee. Born in Bristol, Tennessee on November 15, 1940, Edith was a resident of Blountville most of her life. Edith was an RN and a Labor and Delivery Nurse in Bristol where she touched many lives. She was also a member of State Street Church of Christ, Bristol, Virginia,

Edith was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Thompson Smith and her husband of 59 years, Thomas E. Ready Sr. on February 9, 2021.

She is survived by one daughter, Cindy Mease and husband, Bill; son, William Edward Ready; two sisters, Yvonne and Brenda; brother, Sam; one uncle, Lane Thompson and wife, Mary and two grandchildren, Lauren and Allison Mease.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at State Street Church of Christ, 1713 West State Street, Bristol, Virginia. A service will follow with Dan Bailey officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Prayer at East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2630, Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 1102 17th Avenue S. Nashville, TN 37212 or to a charity of one's choice that supports breast cancer research.

East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Edith "Edie" C. Ready.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
State Street Church of Christ
1713 West State Street, Bristol, VA
Funeral services provided by:
East Tennessee Funeral Home
Rest in peace dear friend. Reda Green
Reda Green
December 15, 2021
Bill- My prayers are with you and your family. I know your mother is free in the hands of God and she is joyful to be back with your father again. All of us are thinking of you
Mary Tucker-Watson
December 15, 2021
