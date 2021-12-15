Edith "Edie" C. Ready
November 15, 1940 - December 12, 2021
Edith "Edie" C. Ready passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the home of her son in Knoxville, Tennessee. Born in Bristol, Tennessee on November 15, 1940, Edith was a resident of Blountville most of her life. Edith was an RN and a Labor and Delivery Nurse in Bristol where she touched many lives. She was also a member of State Street Church of Christ, Bristol, Virginia,
Edith was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen Thompson Smith and her husband of 59 years, Thomas E. Ready Sr. on February 9, 2021.
She is survived by one daughter, Cindy Mease and husband, Bill; son, William Edward Ready; two sisters, Yvonne and Brenda; brother, Sam; one uncle, Lane Thompson and wife, Mary and two grandchildren, Lauren and Allison Mease.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at State Street Church of Christ, 1713 West State Street, Bristol, Virginia. A service will follow with Dan Bailey officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Prayer at East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2630, Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 1102 17th Avenue S. Nashville, TN 37212 or to a charity of one's choice
that supports breast cancer research.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Edith "Edie" C. Ready.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.