Edith Mae McClure Roland
January 6, 1922 - January 6, 2022
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Edith Mae McClure Roland, age 100, passed away peacefully at her home in Chilhowie, Va., with her loving family by her side, on January 6, 2022. She was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late John Marion McClure and Bertha Loretta Hash McClure and was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Nathan LeRoy Roland; her son, James Franklin "Jimmy" Roland; daughter-in-law, Carol Roland; one sister and eight brothers.
She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Chilhowie Senior Citizens, and Riverside Ruritans Club. She enjoyed gardening, canning, quilting, dancing, and beautiful flowers.
Survivors include her two sons, Jack Roland (Joyce) and Joe Roland (Connie); daughter, Audrey Jean Wyatt (Bobby); daughter-in-law, Ilene Roland, all of Chilhowie; grandchildren, Danny Roland (Lisa), Jimmy Roland (Sharon), Teresa Steffy (Dale), Joey Roland (Roxanne), Jackie Sue Taylor (Stacy), Barbara Martin (Brian), Chris Wyatt (JoAnna), and Michael Roland (Amy Ball); 18 great-grandchildren, eight great great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon, on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Macedonia Baptist Church, with preacher Tim Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to services at the church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Wythe Hospice of SWVA and Team Nurse of Abingdon, Va., for the care given during this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Macedonia Baptist Church, 1183 St. Clairs Creek Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319. Bradley's Funeral Chapel, Chilhowie is serving the Roland family.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 8, 2022.