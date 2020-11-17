Edna Blackwell Barrett
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
Edna Blackwell Barrett, 86, passed away on November 15, 2020, at Valley Health Care. She was a resident of Washington County, Va. and attended Glade Spring High School. Edna had worked as a quality supervisor at Buster Brown Textiles. She was a member of Plasterco Church of God.
Edna was known to be a prayer warrior who loved her family dearly. She raised the best vegetable garden ever and she would prepare big Sunday dinners where the table would be overflowing with delicious food. Edna was described by family as being "as feisty as they come."
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Barrett. Survivors include her children, Andy Barrett and wife, Jane, of Bristol, Va., Dwayne Barrett and wife, TJ, of Bristol, and Sheila Barrett of Meadowview; two brothers, Preston Blackwell and Tom Blackwell; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. The current Covid-19 state restrictions will be observed as follows, no more than 25 people in the visitation room at one time, which will be facilitated by the funeral home staff, and face masks and social distancing required. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum on Thursday, November 19, 2020, with Pastor Charles Williams officiating.
Those wishing to share memories and messages of sympathy or order "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
. The family of Edna Blackwell Barrett is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 17, 2020.