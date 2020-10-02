Menu
Edna Crussell Hall
Edna Crussell Hall, age 80, of Piney Flats, Tenn., went to be with her heavenly Father on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Enterprise United Methodist Church in Piney Flats, Tenn., with Pastor Dennis Milhorn officiating. For the safety of all in attendance, face masks are required and chairs will not be provided.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Hall and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

