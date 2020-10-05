Menu
Edna Dowell
1924 - 2020
BORN
March 18, 1924
DIED
October 3, 2020
Edna Dowell

March 18, 1924 - October 3, 2020

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Edna Sheets "Gran" Dowell, age 96, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va.

She was born in Beckley, W.Va., to the late Fred Sheets and Cora Blevins Sheets and was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Dowell; son, Sammy Dowell; daughter, Sue Wolfe; brothers, Paul and Frank Sheets; and son-in-law, Joe Wolfe.

Gran worked at the Bonham Canning and Packing House and loved gardening and her flowers.

Survivors include her son, Robert L. Dowell and wife, Christine; grandchildren, Tim Wolfe and wife, Cindy, Rob Dowell and wife, Christy, Patrick "PJ" Wolfe and wife, Elisha, Julie Brooks and husband, Andy, and Ashley Dowell; great- grandchildren, Hannah Williams and husband, Josh, Emily Brooks, Joel Brooks, Kayla Dowell, Anabelle Dowell, Samuel Kennett, Bailey Kennett, Anna Wolfe, Samuel Wolfe; great-great-grandchild, Luke Williams; and her caregiver, Pam Blevins.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Mountain View Cemetery in Chilhowie, Va., with Pastor Chuck Herrell officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Chilhowie Baptist Church or to Grosses Creek Baptist Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Dowell family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

307 Old Stage Road Chilhowie, VA 24319

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
, Chilhowie, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
I am so ,so sorry. Edna was very special to me, I loved her very much. She was such a joy to be around. My deepest sympathies to her family. I will keep you all in prayer.
Kim Mitchell
Friend
October 3, 2020
With sympathy, Teresa,R.N., Ret...& Mike...
teresa snavely
October 3, 2020