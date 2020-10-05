Edna Dowell
March 18, 1924 - October 3, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Edna Sheets "Gran" Dowell, age 96, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va.
She was born in Beckley, W.Va., to the late Fred Sheets and Cora Blevins Sheets and was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Dowell; son, Sammy Dowell; daughter, Sue Wolfe; brothers, Paul and Frank Sheets; and son-in-law, Joe Wolfe.
Gran worked at the Bonham Canning and Packing House and loved gardening and her flowers.
Survivors include her son, Robert L. Dowell and wife, Christine; grandchildren, Tim Wolfe and wife, Cindy, Rob Dowell and wife, Christy, Patrick "PJ" Wolfe and wife, Elisha, Julie Brooks and husband, Andy, and Ashley Dowell; great- grandchildren, Hannah Williams and husband, Josh, Emily Brooks, Joel Brooks, Kayla Dowell, Anabelle Dowell, Samuel Kennett, Bailey Kennett, Anna Wolfe, Samuel Wolfe; great-great-grandchild, Luke Williams; and her caregiver, Pam Blevins.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Mountain View Cemetery in Chilhowie, Va., with Pastor Chuck Herrell officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Chilhowie Baptist Church or to Grosses Creek Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Dowell family.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
307 Old Stage Road Chilhowie, VA 24319