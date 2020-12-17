Menu
Edna Dulaney
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gardner Funeral Home
202 East Oxford Street
Floyd, VA
Edna Dulaney

Our Mom, Granny, and Sister, Edna Dulaney, 93, of Floyd, gained her wings and took flight on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Laurel Meadows.

She was born on August 15, 1927, to the late Robert and Ada Beebout of Atlanta, Ga. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Eslie Dulaney; two of her children, an infant son and a daughter, Robin Lynn Dulaney; and grandchildren, Infant boy, Dulaney, Samuel Allen Vest, and Kimberly Dawn Vest.

Edna is survived by her daughters, Joy Beran (Ralph) of Floyd, and Donna Dulaney (Butch Belcher) of Willis; grandchildren, Larry Black, Todd Black (Crystal), Kristi Griffith (Jay), Glen Barber (Dawn), and Bobby Vest (Stephanie); 21 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Beebout (Lee) of Austell, Ga.; several nieces and nephews; along with the caregivers at Laurel Meadows.

A special thank you to Katie Griffith and the staff at Laurel Meadows for the love and care that they gave her. She truly loved them dearly.

Funeral service were held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home with Pastor Roy Turpin and Pastor Stanley Hawkins officiating. Interment followed in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to service time. Face mask were worn inside of the facilities due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com.

The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 17, 2020.
