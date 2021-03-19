Edna Hobbs
July 1, 1938 - March 17, 2021
Mrs. Edna Hobbs of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on March 17, 2021. She was born on July 1, 1938, in Russell County, Va., to the late Mr. and Mrs. Sandoe (Maxie) Kennedy. She was one of 10 siblings. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Harold C. Hobbs, and a daughter, Mitzi Carol Hobbs. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Roger Kennedy, Walter Kennedy, and baby boy, Kennedy, and her sisters, Frances Wise and Peggy Thomas. Also, a sister-in-law, Mabel Leonard; nephews, Kevin Kennedy, Jason Kennedy, Jeff Kennedy, Jerry Wise, and Larry Wise; and a niece, Judy Love.
Edna was a Sunday School teacher at Bethany Presbyterian Chapel when her children were young and was a longtime member of Blountville Presbyterian Church. She retired from Sears in the mid 90's to take care of Harold during his illness. She loved to babysit and spoil her grandchildren. She loved her neighbors and her many friends. She was known as Ms. Edna, Mom, Mamaw, Bootcamp Mamaw, and just plain Edna. She loved her many flower gardens and working in her yard.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy (her bestest caregiver) and husband, Stephen Reynolds, of Blountville; one son, Steven C. Hobbs of Bristol; her most precious of God's Gifts, granddaughter, Lauren Hobbs of Johnson City; grandsons, Steven C. Hobbs Jr. and fiancée, Madyson Fields, of Blountville, Mitchell Lewis of Blountville, Justin Hobbs and fiancée, MacKenzie Cox, of Bristol, and Hunter Hobbs of Bristol; sisters, Mrs. Herbert (Lucille) Duncan of Bristol, and Mrs. Art (Leona) Lebo of Abingdon; brothers, Joe Kennedy and wife, Peggy, of Abingdon, and Sandoe Kennedy and wife, Becky, of Bristol; also numerous nieces and nephews; and good friend, Barbara Cross.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Blountville Presbyterian Church, 3400 TN-126, Blountville, Tenn., with the Rev. Mark Knisley officiating. The burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Blountville Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Mitzi Carol Hobbs and Edna Hobbs. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tenn.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 19, 2021.