Edna Hobbs
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Edna Hobbs

July 1, 1938 - March 17, 2021

Mrs. Edna Hobbs of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on March 17, 2021.

The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Blountville Presbyterian Church, 3400 TN-126, Blountville, Tenn., with the Rev. Mark Knisley officiating. The burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Blountville Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Mitzi Carol Hobbs and Edna Hobbs. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tenn.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Mar
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Blountville Presbyterian Church
3400 TN-126, Blountville, TN
