Edna Mae Minnick
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Edna Mae Minnick

October 13, 1931 - March 2, 2021

Edna Mae Gross Minnick, age 89, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Elmcroft of Bristol.

She was born on October 13, 1931, a daughter of the late Cebert and Ora Tennessee Pickel Gross, and she was a lifelong resident of Bristol. She was retired from Big Jack Mfg., and was a member of Fellowship Chapel. Mrs. Minnick loved volunteering at the hospital, loved to sew and make quilts, and she loved flowers.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard M. Minnick; brother, Cebert Gross Jr.; and sister, Evelyn Gross.

Surviving include her sons, Larry Minnick and wife, Carol, Stewart Minnick and wife, Joan, and Gary Minnick and wife, Wilma; grandchildren, Christy Cearley and husband, Branson, and David Minnick and wife, Christen; great-grandchildren, Madison Cearley and Savannah Cearley; brother, Charles Gross; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 considerations, there will be no formal visitation. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Rooty Branch Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Price officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tenn.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Rooty Branch Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear family- I´m your Aunt Bonnie´s daughter. Edna Mae was older ( same age as Betty Jane, still in Bristol) but I remember her so well. I loved her. Our other sister (Patty Lynn) passed last June and JD still lives In Knoxville. Please accept our condolences. I know how difficult it is to lose your loved one. Just know you will see her again. Have faith and hope. In His Love
Joy Johnson Dickey
March 4, 2021
