Dear family- I´m your Aunt Bonnie´s daughter. Edna Mae was older ( same age as Betty Jane, still in Bristol) but I remember her so well. I loved her. Our other sister (Patty Lynn) passed last June and JD still lives In Knoxville. Please accept our condolences. I know how difficult it is to lose your loved one. Just know you will see her again. Have faith and hope. In His Love

Joy Johnson Dickey March 4, 2021